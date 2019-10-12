El Camino Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie finally dropped on Netflix yesterday, and the new film launched on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect score. As of today, the critics’ score has gone down slightly, but it’s still an impressive 93% after a total of 54 reviews, which means it’s officially “Certified Fresh.” The film has also received an 87% audience score after a total of 1,201 reviews, which is still pretty impressive. The film, which follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after the events of Breaking Bad‘s series finale, was directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and features some great surprisers for any fan of the series. Here are some of the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes:

“Thanks to Gilligan’s masterful writing and directing, and the bold and powerful and layered performance from Aaron Paul, it’s an extended epilogue quite worthy of the Breaking Bad brand,” Richard Roeper of Chicago Sun-Times wrote.

“Lives up to Breaking Bad‘s legacy of propulsive storytelling. The film is a visceral, ruminative, and emotionally satisfying epilogue,” Shirley Li of The Atlantic added.

“El Camino is a sumptuously shot, totally entertaining, somewhat needless, but sure-why-not elaboration of what has come before,” Willa Paskin of Slate wrote.

Sadly, on the same day of the film’s release, Robert Forster, who reprised his role of Ed Galbraith for the movie, passed away at age 78. You can read about his experience with Breaking Bad here.

El Camino will pick up right after the events of the Breaking Bad finale and follows Jesse Pinkman’s return to his old life. Paul is once again taking on the role of Pinkman, which earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of five seasons. Previously confirmed cast members include Matt Jones and Charles Baker.

“I love the way the show ended — that it left it very vague. You’d like to think he’s riding off into the sunset, but you know life isn’t going to be that easy for him,” Paul previously said in an interview with Time. “People, almost on a daily basis, ask me, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ My response is, ‘I have no idea. In reality, he’s probably on the run and in hiding. His fingerprints were all over that murder scene.’ But I fantasized that he was just living in the woods somewhere, maybe working with his hands again, creating things with wood.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now playing on Netflix.