Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (March 2nd)

Welcome to the month of March! We made it through February and with the new month, we’ve got some new content on Netflix to enjoy. While most of the new additions landed on the platform on the first of the month, there is still plenty of good things being added for the week as well — especially for fans of the streamer’s original content.

This upcoming week is a big month for Netflix originals. There’s Steven Spielberg’s new documentary, The Dinosaurs, and the new sci-fi action thriller War Machine starring Alan Ritchson both arriving on the 6th. In terms of added content, we also have Jurassic World: Dominion arriving on the 2nd and plenty of other movies and tv shows during the week as well. Read on to check out everything coming to Netflix this week!

Monday, March 2nd

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 13 — NETFLIX FAMILY Time to get tiny! Join Gabby and pals as they fly through Fairylandia for the first time, throw a paw-some tea party, learn about opposites and more!

Hotel Mumbai

Jurassic World: Dominion

Tuesday, March 3rd

The Bling Ring

Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’ — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Caught between old-school roots and new-school norms, Bruce Bruce riffs on family, fame and the real definition of foreplay in his debut Netflix special.

Wednesday, March 4th

Blue Therapy — NETFLIX SERIES Seven couples move out of their comfort zones and onto the therapist’s couch to try and work through their relationship issues in this reality series.

Street Flow 3 — NETFLIX FILM Grieving and facing the consequences of their crimes, the Traoré brothers get one last chance to forge a new path in the final chapter of this trilogy.

Thursday, March 5th

A Friend, a Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In this documentary, three friends recount their memories of a series of crimes that changed their lives and rocked their quiet corner of rural Denmark.

Ginger & Rosa

Vladimir — NETFLIX SERIES When an English professor becomes obsessed with a handsome new colleague, her already complicated marriage and career are thrown into total chaos.

Friday, March 6th

A Man Called Ove

Boyfriend on Demand — NETFLIX SERIES Seo Mi-rae is worn out by work. Love? It’s the last thing on her mind. But a virtual dating service sparks feelings — and maybe a real shot at romance.

The Dinosaurs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Welcome to The Dinosaurs – an epic journey into a lost world. From executive producer Steven Spielberg, Amblin Documentaries, and Silverback Films (the award‑winning team behind Our Planet), this groundbreaking documentary series follows the rise and fall of the dinosaurs across more than 150 million years. Narrated by Academy Award–winner Morgan Freeman.

Hello Bachchon — NETFLIX SERIES A physics teacher sets out to make quality education accessible to all students through online learning. Based on a true story.

Still Shining — NETFLIX SERIES After falling in love as teens, two young adults drift apart — only to reunite 10 years later and confront their heartbreak, growth and new challenges.

Strangers in the Park — NETFLIX FILM “Strangers in the Park” is a comedy that narrates the improbable friendship between a historic militant of the Communist Party and a textbook conformist. From a bench in Parque Lezama, Antonio Cardozo and León Schwartz share talks full of laughter, tenderness, and emotion, while they face conflicts with characters of the park and with their own families.

The TikTok Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This documentary follows a family’s quest for the truth when a 42-year-old woman disappears in Spain — after meeting a popular TikToker while traveling.

War Machine — NETFLIX FILM During the final stage of US Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.

Saturday, March 7th

BEASTARS FINAL SEASON Part2 — NETFLIX SERIES While Louis and Haru navigate their new lives at university, Legoshi catches the eye of a BEASTAR who needs his help in capturing a heinous criminal.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Nuremberg

