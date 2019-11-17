Elizabeth Banks Defends Charlie’s Angels Reboot By Saying There’ve Been 37 Spider-Man Movies

This weekend saw the release of a brand new Charlie’s Angels movie from director Elizabeth Banks, who also helmed Pitch Perfect 2 back in 2015. The new reboot follows in the footsteps of the classic television show from the 1970s as well as the two films that were made in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, the new movie has not been attracting audiences, earning only about $8 million as of Friday night. According to Entertainment Weekly, Banks recently defended the film by pointing out that its reboot history is pretty tame compared to other franchises.

“You’ve had 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining!” Banks says. “I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years — I feel totally fine with that,” Banks told WSJ Magazine.

It’s a shame audiences aren’t lining up to see the new Charlie’s Angels, because it’s not only delightful, but it also does the beloved franchise justice. In fact, ComicBook.com’s own Matthew Aguilar called the movie “the fresh and funny relaunch the franchise needed,” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating. You can read his full review here.

The new Charlie’s Angels is considered a reboot, so the new “Angels” are continuing the legacy, not replaying old characters, which is how the franchise has always handled new leads. The elite group of women first graced the small screen in 1976 with Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith portraying the main characters. Throughout the series’ five-season run, a total of six women played various Angels, with Smith being the only one to last the entire show. From there, a movie was made in 2000 starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz with all three women returning in 2003 for Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. A short-lived Charlie’s Angels reboot series premiered in 2011, but it only lasted eight episodes.

The new Charlie’s Angels stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin. You can read the official description for Charlie’s Angels below:

“Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”

Charlie’s Angels is now playing in theaters everywhere.