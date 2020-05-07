Elon Musk Stopped Building His Iron Man House for the Best Reason

✖

Elon Musk had the best reason for not assembling his dream Iron Man home. It’s not inconceivable that a man like the Tesla icon would want some kind of wild tech-filled home. But, he says that there are more important things at hand than robot butlers and helipads in your living room. Musk went on Joe Rogan’s podcast to talk about a bunch of topics. The eccentric billionaire actually is a bit of a fan favorite on the program, and with his newest child being born just days ago, people were excited to hear what he was going to say. But, they probably weren’t expecting thoughts on why Mars should be a top priority and time management.

Rogan asked about the possibility of Musk designing a house with some “Tony Stark type s***.” The tech celebrity actually said at one point he was going to do all that, but some things came up.

"Yeah, definitely," Musk explained. "Yeah, you got to have the dome that opens up with the stealth helicopter!…But then I was like ‘Does it really make sense to spend time designing, and building a house? Or should I be allocating that time getting us to Mars. What's more important, Mars or a house? Mars.’ Okay, you can only do so many things."

This follows just a few day ago when Musk claimed that he would be selling all of his physical possessions on Twitter. Well, with his new baby and girlfriend Grimes, that could prove to be a bit difficult. Of course the new kid came up early in the conversation with Rogan. X Æ A-12 Musk is, after all, a mouthful. However, his pop musician girlfriend delivered a bit of an explanation for the unique name on Twitter as well.

Grimes began, “•X, the unknown variable •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) •A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)”

The podcast host asked about the idea of that very distinct name as a placeholder, Musk responded, “"First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name. I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the AE is like pronounced 'ash'... yeah... and then A-12 is my contribution.”

Would you build an Iron Man dream home if you could? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.