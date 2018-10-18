Disney’s ‘Enchanted 2’: Patrick Dempsey Offers Optimistic Update

With every day that passes, the dreams of that long-awaited Enchanted sequel get one step closer to becoming a reality. Amy Adams has expressed her interest in bringing the story back to life after 11 years on the shelf, and director Adam Shankman has confirmed that the team is hard at work putting the story together.

As if fans don’t already have their hopes up about the potential sequel, star Patrick Dempsey has finally broken his silence on the subject.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dempsey confirmed that Shankman and the film’s creative team are definitely “in the process of working on the book, the lyrics and the musical aspects.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Dempsey said of the sequel. “I think it’s such a beloved movie we need to make sure it’s right before we move forward. And certainly, Amy was remarkable in that film and she’s an incredible actress and James Marsden as well. We’ll see, I hope it can live up to what we did originally, that’s the important thing. If it happens, then we do it.”

The sequel is most definitely in the works, and Dempsey seems to have an interest in joining the production, but he has yet to sign any official contract. He went on to explain that the most challenging part of making a sequel to a movie like Enchanted is making sure that the quality doesn’t take a dip.

“But we’ve been talking about it and I’m just waiting for them to go through the process,” he added. “It’s a tough one to redo so well see… A lot of people come up to me [asking about Enchanted] and they always ask for the chipmunk.”

As for where Robert is now, 11 years after Enchanted, Dempsey says that the fairy tale relationship continued, and he’s probably still with Giselle today. However, that may not necessarily be a good thing. As we all know, marriage isn’t always the easiest thing in the world.

“He probably 10 years older and [Giselle and Robert] are still together. They have a child together and I think they are battling what it means to be getting older and I think she wants to go back to Andalasia so she doesn’t have to age. I think that’s what it is, I don’t know but we will see.”

