Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the trailer for Enola Holmes 2 was on its way. It only took a day for the official trailer to arrive online, as Tuesday saw Netflix share the brand new footage. You can check out the trailer below!

Who Stars in Enola Holmes 2?

Brown and Cavill aren't the only stars from Enola Holmes making their way back for Netflix's sequel. Helena Bonham Carter is returning to reprise the role of their mother, Eudoria Holmes. Also returning are Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury; Susie Wokama as Edith; and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade. The film will see newcomers David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster joining the franchise.

Harry Bradbeer will be coming back to direct Enola Holmes 2, from a screenplay written by Jack Thorne. The films are based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries book series.

What Is Enola Holmes 2 About?

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for Enola Holmes 2:

"Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency – only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world – from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

When Is Enola Holmes Premiering on Netflix?

The wait for Enola Holmes 2 is almost over, as the film is set to be released on Netflix in less than a month. Enola Holmes 2 will premiere on Netflix around the globe on November 4th.