Escape Room 2 Gets Another New Release Date

A sequel to Escape Room was announced back in 2019, with the film going on to earn a number of release date delays and shifts, while the studio has since given the sequel a January 7, 2022 release date. When the sequel was first announced, it came with an April 2020 release date, only to be adjusted for a variety of unknown reasons, though it was only one of countless release date shifts that were announced by a number of studios in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent update about the film came last October, which claimed it would be released sometime in 2021.

In the original film, an intriguing invitation bring six strangers together. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive.

While fans of the film are surely disappointed with the delays, one of the exciting elements about the upcoming endeavor is that it sees the return of original director Adam Robitel.

"At the end of the day, it is about strangers in a room getting killed," Robitel previously shared with ComicBook.com. "There's a formula that can work. But you gotta work twice as hard each movie to reinvent the wheel but you also have to be mindful of giving the audience what they really liked about the first movie."

He added, "It's a tricky rope to walk, for sure. As you said, we did fire, we did ice, we did gravity, we did gas, so coming up with other ways to slice and dice the players is tricky because the last thing we want to do with the franchise is to rely on reverse bear traps and so forth. That was done so well with Saw and that's not our franchise. So yeah, it is challenging, but if there's a will, there's a way. I can't talk too much about it, but I think we have a cool way into the sequel that I think will be exciting and expands Minos mythology a little bit without going too far. We'll see, it is tricky."

Stay tuned for details on Escape Room 2 before it hits theaters on January 7, 2022.

