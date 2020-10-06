Escape Room Sequel Delayed to 2021

✖

If there's one thing about 2020 that movie fans can count on at this point it's that every release date is truly subject to change. On Monday it was reported that Warner Bros. and Legendary were pushing back the release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune to October 1, 2021 and now Sony’s Escape Room 2 has changed its release date once again. On Monday, Sony Pictures shuffled their film release schedule again, this time moving Escape Room 2 from its December 30, 2020 release date to an unspecified future date sometime in 2021, marking the latest shift for the sequel to 2019's Escape Room which had previously been scheduled for August 14, 2020, the aforementioned December 30th, as well as January 1, 2021. Sony also shuffled the date for Monster Hunter, moving it into the December 30th date -- it had previously been scheduled for April 23, 2021.

Escape Room 2 is the sequel to 2019's Escape Room. That film starred Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine, Jay Ells, Nik Dodani, and Yorick van Wageningen and followed a group of strangers who come together by invitation for an escape room. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive. The film was bit of a surprise box office hit, bringing in $155.7 million on a budget of $9 million.

Details on Escape Room 2 at this point are few. What we do know is that the film will see the return of director Adam Robitel and cast members Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, reprising their roles from the first film. New cast for Escape Room 2 includes Holland Roden (Teen Wolf, Channel Zero, Butcher's Block), Indya Moore (Pose, Queen & Slim), Thomas Cocquerel (Tale 19, The 100), Carlito Olivero (East Los High, Step Up: High Water), and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan).

"At the end of the day, it is about strangers in a room getting killed," Robitel shared with ComicBook.com previously. "There's a formula that can work. But you gotta work twice as hard each movie to reinvent the wheel but you also have to be mindful of giving the audience what they really liked about the first movie."

