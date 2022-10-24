E.T.'s Henry Thomas Opens Up About Believing in Aliens (Exclusive)

40 years ago, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial first entered theaters, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon. In the decades since the film first debuted, talk of alien life and UFOs has become substantially less taboo, with even government officials on Capitol Hill taking notice. Whatever the case, E.T. star Henry Thomas is sure we're not alone in the universe.

"I believe in other life out there," the actor tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "The odds of a single-cell organism existing somewhere else are pretty high."

Are aliens real?

That's the million dollar question. As you know by now, proof of alien life has yet to be definitely proven. That said, the United States government has place an increased focus on the observation and reporting of UAP—unidentified aerial phenomena—even suggesting there may be some crafts not made on this planet.

"Temporary nonattributed objects, or those that are positively identified as man-made after analysis, will be passed to appropriate offices and should not be considered under the definition as unidentified aerospace-undersea phenomena," a Congressional report release earlier this year reads.

