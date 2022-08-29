E.T. Soundtrack Getting 40th-Anniversary Vinyl Release

Composer John Williams will go down in history as one of the best composers in history, having delivered audiences dozens of compelling scores throughout his career, one of which being for Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. In honor of that film's 40th anniversary this year, Mondo is releasing the iconic score in a new 2-LP release, which comes in multiple colors. The new release of the music will come in a "Full Moon" and "Heartlight" colorway, as well as a standard black version. All three colorways of the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial score will go on sale this Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT at MondoRecordShop.com.

Per press release, "The summer of 1982 saw the release of some of the most culture-defining films of our lifetime (Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, TRON, Conan the Barbarian, The Thing, The Road Warrior ... just to name a few!) But few have had nearly the same impact on film music as the legendary sixth collaboration between Steven Spielberg and John Williams: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

"Mondo, along with Geffen Records and Universal Pictures, are proud to celebrate forty years of E.T., with an all-new re-issue of John Williams' timeless, essential and period-defining score. This re-issue is pressed on 2x 180 Gram color vinyl, produced by Bruce Botnick and Mike Matessino, and features all-new liner notes by Mike Duquette. We could not be more honored to feature this legendary album on our label."

(Photo: Mondo)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP

40th-Anniversary Edition

Music Composed and Conducted by John Williams.

Artwork by Dan McCarthy

Liner Notes by Mike Duquette

Reissue Produced by Bruce Botnick and Mike Matessino

Pressed on 2x 180 Gram "Full Moon" vinyl, also available on 2x 180 Gram "Heartlight" vinyl (and 2x 180 Gram black vinyl)

$40

The re-issue of the soundtrack will surely help keep the spirit of the film alive, but one thing audiences shouldn't ever expect to get is a sequel, with star Henry Thomas previously detailing how an Xfinity commercial is likely the closest we'll get to a genuine followup.

"There had been ideas kicked around over the years. There were some serious talks early on because the studio was really pushing for it, to follow up the success of the 1982 season," Thomas shared with ComicBook.com about either a sequel or a reboot of the original ever taking shape. "That's why the commercial, I think Spielberg okayed the commercial because that's as close to a sequel as he's willing to go, as he's willing to allow. The response for that Xfinity spot was so overwhelming and people thought it was a teaser for a sequel which created a huge, huge stir on the internet. I don't know if it made it past the internet."

