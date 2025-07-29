Jeremy Renner’s MCU Future Gets Encouraging Update After Contract Dispute

Multiple teams of superheroes will join forces to fight against Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, but Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is not among those being called to action. However, the actor remains optimistic that he will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — even after a contract dispute sunk a planned Hawkeye Season 2. Speaking with Empire, Renner reiterated his love for the MCU and the Hawkeye character, and emphasized that he’s in great shape physically. He’s confident that a second season of Hawkeye will happen and that there could be more appearances for Clint Barton beyond that.

“I’m always happy to be in that world, man,” Renner said. “I love all those guys, I love the character. I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights.”

Though Hawkeye received positive reviews when it launched on Disney+ in 2021, a second season never materialized. Earlier this year, Renner explained why Hawkeye Season 2 never happened, revealing he turned down Disney’s lowball salary offer. “They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money,” he said. Renner was quick to clarify that Marvel Studios wasn’t at fault; he blamed the “penny pinchers” in Disney’s accounting department.

Previously, Renner addressed rumors that Hawkeye Season 2 was going to take cues from The Raid by telling an action-packed story in a single location. He said that “some” of the speculation was true and that everyone involved with Hawkeye would be interested in a continuation. Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum indicated Hawkeye Season 2 is something the studio is considering, citing the fun character dynamics and Christmas setting.

It’s encouraging that Renner is still open to reprising Hawkeye and thinks something will happen down the line. After his comments about his salary dispute, fans would have been forgiven if they thought Renner was ready to step away from the MCU and start a new chapter in his career. The fact the actor has any level of confidence about his future as Hawkeye is a great sign. It means the earlier contractual issues that prevented Hawkeye Season 2 from initially happening could be water under the bridge. Renner made a point to say he did not ask for more money in his conversations with Disney, so as long as the Mouse House pays him the same amount as Season 1, then the actor will be good to go.

Of course, Marvel is looking to scale back movie and TV output, so it’ll be interesting to see if Hawkeye Season 2 ever does happen. Depending on what the studio has in mind, there might not be a spot for the show on the lineup. Still, there should be a role for Hawkeye to play over the rest of the Multiverse Saga. It wouldn’t make sense if one of the original Avengers was nowhere to be seen as Doctor Doom wreaks havoc — especially since Hawkeye’s old friend Thor is still part of the festivities. Maybe Renner will be a surprise addition to the Doomsday cast.