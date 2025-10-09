Every Member of Star Wars’ Disaster Lineage, Ranked

The master and apprentice relationship is the key to everything in Star Wars. Sheev Palpatine knows he can’t do everything on his own, so he recruits Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to do all his dirty work. The mysterious Sith Lord gives the Jedi plenty of trouble, and it’s up to Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi to stop him. Whether Palpatine realizes it or not, having Darth Maul go up against the Jedi duo puts him square in the middle of a story that has far-reaching consequences for the galaxy. The entire situation revolves around the “Disaster Lineage,” essentially a Force family tree that begins with Master Yoda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yoda probably doesn’t think much when he starts training Count Dooku, seeing real potential in him. Dooku returns the favor and passes down all he knows to Qui-Gon Jinn, who turns around and does the same to Obi-Wan Kenobi. It goes on and on until the line reaches Rey Skywalker, who has yet to take on an apprentice in Star Wars canon. Unfortunately, not every member of the Disaster Lineage has a spotless record, which makes ranking them all a unique challenge.

10) Sabine Wren

It may not seem fair to place Sabine Wren, who has been nothing but a positive force in a galaxy far, far away, below a couple of Sith Lords. However, she’s yet to really embrace her Force abilities, pushing back against Ahsoka Tano’s teachings. The chances that Sabine jumps up the rankings after Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 are high, but, as of now, she’s stuck at the bottom.

9) Count Dooku

Darth Sidious does Count Dooku dirty, bringing him into the fold, only to have Anakin Skywalker cut his head off. While it would be easy to cast Dooku aside because of foolishness, he did mean well at one point. The Jedi were going in the wrong direction, and he couldn’t stand to be part of it anymore.

8) Qui-Gon Jinn

No “What If?” scenario in Star Wars is more interesting than the idea of Qui-Gon Jinn living and training Anakin. The green lightsaber-wielding Jedi saw through all of the Council’s nonsense and wanted to do right by the Chosen One. Unfortunately, he loses his life at the hands of Darth Maul, triggering a chain reaction that ultimately leads to the rise of the Empire.

7) Kylo Ren

Even after joining the First Order and killing his fair share of people, Kylo Ren can’t find his footing. There is so much confusion within him, which means he can never fully embrace either the dark or the light. Ben Solo returns when the galaxy needs him most, though, helping Rey save the galaxy and giving his life force so she can live.

6) Rey Skywalker

The latest member of the Disaster Lineage has a lot going for her. Despite not having formal training, Rey is able to best an injured Kylo Ren and save her friends. She also puts down Palpatine for good in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The only knock against Rey is that her story is not yet complete. As the new leader of the Jedi Order, she could end up in the top three when it’s all said and done.

5) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi screws up on numerous occasions. Keeping Anakin at arm’s length means that the young Jedi looks for mentorship elsewhere. However, Obi-Wan makes up for his mistakes and then some by defeating Darth Vader on two occasions and training Luke Skywalker in the ways of the Force before moving on.

4) Yoda

Like Obi-Wan, Yoda is partly to blame for the rise of the Empire. He allows the Dark Side to cloud his judgment and fails to see the evil growing right under his nose. But Yoda never gives up, giving Luke all of the tools he needs to face off against both Darth Vader and the Emperor. There’s also something to be said about Yoda’s longevity, as he leads the Jedi Order during its peak.

3) Ahsoka Tano

Anakin, despite not having the master he needs, does a good job training Ahsoka. Not only does the young Jedi prove instrumental in the Republic’s efforts during the Clone Wars, but she also helps build the Rebellion prior to the Galactic Civil War. Ahsoka is always on the right side of history, and that has to count for something.

2) Anakin Skywalker

The “disaster” part of Disaster Lineage has everything to do with Anakin. After all, he betrays the Jedi Order and wipes out most of his former colleagues. But the fact still remains that he’s the Chosen One and brings down the Sith. Despite losing his way, Anakin earns his place near the top of this list.

1) Luke Skywalker

Of course, Anakin wouldn’t have broken away from his master if his son, Luke, hadn’t shown up to help. Luke is the ideal Jedi, bringing balance to the Force and helping rebuild a broken galaxy. Sure, he screws up with Ben, but that doesn’t eliminate all of the good moments that he’s a part of.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!