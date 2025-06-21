Star Wars Seemingly Confirms Ahsoka’s Fate in the Most Unexpected Way Possible

One lingering mystery in the Star Wars Universe is what happens to Ahsoka Tano. The former apprentice to Anakin Skywalker was one of the headliners in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and then joined the cast of Star Wars Rebels. Rosario Dawson then brought Ahsoka to life in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. Star Wars fans have never been told what happens to Ahsoka during the sequel trilogy, but we may finally have an answer. Coincidentally, it comes in the movie that brought the sequel trilogy to an end. WARNING: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #5 below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #5 comes from the creative team of Jody Houser, Will Sliney, Guru-eFX, and VC’s Travis Lanham. The issue takes place ahead of the final battle between the Resistance and the Final Order, right after Rey learned that she is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. The newly converted Kylo Ren races to Rey’s side to help her, and they face off against Palpatine. The Emperor drains both of their life forces and takes down Kylo with Force lightning. Just when it appears all hope is lost, Rey gets reinforcements from an army of Jedi Force ghosts, with someone that appears to be Ahsoka among them.

Ahsoka Joins the Star Wars Force Ghost Army in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker takes place 35 years after the Battle of Yavin in Star Wars: A New Hope. We’ve only seen a couple of characters as Force ghosts, such as Yoda and Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and a quick cameo of Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, Rey hears from several Jedi in The Rise of Skywalker during the final fight against Emperor Palpatine.

The Force ghost Jedi encourage Rey to get on her feet, but The Rise of Skywalker comic deviates from the movie by showing the Force ghosts standing with Rey instead of just speaking to her. Most notably, we see Qui-Gon Jinn, Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Master Yoda, and Mace Windu. However, a Jedi wearing a black cloak looks a lot like Ahsoka Tano, meaning that if this is truly Ahsoka, then she has died and is one with the Force.

In case you haven’t watched The Rise of Skywalker, the comic adaptation ends with Rey and the combined might of the Jedi Force ghosts overwhelming and defeating Palpatine. However, it comes at a steep cost, as Rey is near death. Kylo reaches Rey and transfers his life force into her body, and we get flashbacks to Kylo’s time as Ben Solo training under Master Luke, and as a baby being held by Han and Leia. As the Resistance celebrates, Rey buries Luke’s lightsaber back on Tatooine and declares that she will now be known as Rey Skywalker.

Season 2 of Ahsoka is currently in production. Hayden Christensen confirmed at Star Wars Celebration Japan that he will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka Season 2. The second season ended with Ahsoka and Sabine Wren being stranded on Peridea, while Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger were able to escape.

Are you surprised to see that Ahsoka had a part to play in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!