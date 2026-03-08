Every Movie in One of DreamWorks’ Most Popular Franchises Is Now on Peacock

There’s no better place for DreamWorks Animation fans to be than Peacock. The NBCUniversal streamer’s deep catalog of animated content features a strong lineup of the studio’s beloved movies and shows, with everything from the recent hit movie The Bad Guys 2 to both seasons of Trolls: The Beat Goes On streaming. That lineup just got a lot stronger with the arrival of every movie in one of DreamWorks’ most popular animated franchises.

Peacock subscribers can now stream the complete Madagascar franchise after Madagascar, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, and Penguins of Madagascar joined the platform on March 1st. The original three movies center around four Central Park Zoo animals who are shipped from New York and wash up on Madagascar. After following the crew as they crash in an African wildlife reserve and later join a circus to return to New York in the two sequels, the franchise changed things up for Penguins of Madagascar. The spin-off movie shifted focus to the penguins as they team up with an elite undercover animal task force to stop the evil Dr. Octavius Brine’s revenge mission.

Why Is the Madagascar Franchise So Good?

DreamWorks Animation certainly has a knack for producing top-tier sequels and franchises, and Madagascar absolutely deserves a spot up there with Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, and Kung Fu Panda. Aside from delivering the high-quality and vibrant animation style that DreamWorks is known for, all four films are driven by fast-paced adventure that makes them fun for all ages to watch and comedic, high-energy that is impossible not to laugh along to. The central quartet of Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo are great from the start, with each movie after doing a great job at developing their characters and relationships. And while the story abandoned those core four in the most recent installment, the penguins were some of the most memorable characters from the original trilogy and interesting enough to hold their own film.

In terms of overall reception, all but one movie in the Madagascar franchise holds fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with only the original film earning a rotten critic score at 55%. When it comes to audience consensus, general viewers have been pretty favorable to the films, the franchise never dipping below a Popcornmeter score of 63% for Penguins of Madagascar. Even when the movies aren’t at their best, they’re still consistently entertaining, high-energy, and fun and still. Hold up as great family-friendly fare.

Other Family-Friendly Movies Now on Peacock

March is bringing plenty of great movies to Peacock that the entire family can enjoy. As the complete Madagascar franchise launched on the streamer on March 1st, Peacock also added DreamWorks’ underrated superhero film Megamind. The platform’s DreamWorks lineup will see another addition on March 24th when The Wild Robot starts streaming. Outside of DreamWorks titles, March 1st also brought Sonic the Hedgehog and the ‘90s family cult classic Little Rascals.

