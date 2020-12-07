Marvel Fan Video Showcases Every Scene in the MCU's Opening Sequence

✖

Even in a year without new Marvel Studios movies, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know the company's opening fan fare well. Composed of concept art and then clips from the various movies in the MCU, it's one of the best company vanity cards out there and is frankly a giant billboard for everything they've been able to do over the past 10+ years. One very committed fan did the thing that many of us have likely considered in the past, compiling each of the clips used in the video and showing off what moments from the MCU Marvel put in their giant company billboard.

Reddit user /u/airpod4840 posted his compilation on the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit which reveals that...well most of the movies in the MCU are used in the Marvel intro. The film that appears the most throughout the intro is Marvel's The Avengers which appears six times, wit the movie that appears the second most amount of times being Captain America: Civil War (five times), and finally Avengers: Age of Ultron appears four times. A handful of movies only appear once (like Captain Marvel, Black Panther and even The Incredible Hulk) with only two from the pre-Avengers: Infinity War era as no clips from Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Spider-Man: Homecoming are used.

This logo has been used through most of the films released by Marvel Studios in recent years with only Avengers: Endgame having a variation on the intro which highlighted the characters lost in Avengers: Infinity War rather than previous Marvel movies. After that Spider-Man: Far From Home went back to the usual logo. It's unclear if the upcoming movies in Marvel Studios' plans will continue using this version of the opening or go for a modified version that features footage from previously unused movies.

The slate of movies on the horizon from Marvel Studios will start with Black Widow on May 7, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Eternals on November 5, 2021, Marvel's Spider-Man 3 on December 17, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

A big question mark is if the upcoming Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios will use the same opening or rather a TV version of the same logo. Marvel's television plans include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.