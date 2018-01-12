Everything Coming to The Roku Channel in August 2022
As the calendar switches to August, it delivers a whole new batch of TV shows and movies making their way to The Roku Channel. Roku's catalog of free, live, and Premium Subscription content can be accessed anytime and anywhere, thanks to The Roku Channel website and various Roku devices that can connect to your television set. While Roku does make it easy to stream your favorite subscription services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, and Prime Video, The Roku Channel offers name-brand hit movies all for free.
Some of the films and TV series The Roku Channel users can look forward to in August include Apollo 13, Paddington 2, The Rock, The Social Network, The Devil Wears Prada, Punk'd, Reno 911! Defunded, Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, and more.
You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on The Roku Channel in August below.
Movies
- Apollo 13
- Dead Poets Society
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself
- Interview with the Vampire
- License to Wed
- My Son
- No Good Deed
- Out of Africa
- Paddington 2
- Practical Magic
- Queen of the Damned
- Run All Night
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Stepmom
.
- Stuart Little
- The 5th Wave
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The Last Stand
- The Rock
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- The Social Network
- The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
- The Vow (2012)
- Whiplash
Month Full of Love
- Children Ruin Everything
- Swimming With Sharks
- Most Dangerous Game
- Chrissy's Court
- Punk'd
- Eye Candy
- The Newsreader
- Kirby Jenner
- The Now
- Natural Born Narco
- Confessions From The Hart
- Dummy
- Reno 911! Defunded
- Doomlands
- Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas