Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2022

Netflix recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows that are being added to the service’s streaming roster throughout the month of February, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. There are popular movies like The Dark Knight coming to the roster, alongside new Netflix original shows and movies. Unfortunately, there is another side to that coin, as Netflix has also announced a list of titles leaving the service over the course of the next month, and some pretty well-loved movies are on their way out.
Comedy icons like Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell have a major presence on Netflix, and their films do surprisingly well on the service, even when they’re a few years old. Nearly every Sandler movie finds its way onto the Netflix Top 10 when it gets added to the streamer. Sadly, some popular films starring those very icons are leaving Netflix in February.
Grown Ups, one of Sandler’s biggest hits, leaves Netflix on February 1st. On the final day of the month, popular comedies like Here Comes the Boom, The Interview, Observe and Report, and Step Brothers are also leaving. Fans of sci-fi and/or Arnold Schwarzenegger also have reason for disappointment next month, as Total Recall and Terminator 2: Judgement Day are both set to leave Netflix’s streaming roster at the end of February.
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in February:
Leaving 2/1/22
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Leaving 2/8/22
Polaroid
Leaving 2/9/22
Hitler – A Career
Leaving 2/19/22
Good Time
Leaving 2/15/22
Studio 54
Leaving 2/16/22
Drunk Parents
Leaving 2/20/22
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
Leaving 2/25/22
No Escape
Leaving 2/26/22
Edge of Seventeen
Leaving 2/28/22
Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances with Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool’s Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!