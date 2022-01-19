Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2022

Netflix recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows that are being added to the service’s streaming roster throughout the month of February, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. There are popular movies like The Dark Knight coming to the roster, alongside new Netflix original shows and movies. Unfortunately, there is another side to that coin, as Netflix has also announced a list of titles leaving the service over the course of the next month, and some pretty well-loved movies are on their way out.

Comedy icons like Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell have a major presence on Netflix, and their films do surprisingly well on the service, even when they’re a few years old. Nearly every Sandler movie finds its way onto the Netflix Top 10 when it gets added to the streamer. Sadly, some popular films starring those very icons are leaving Netflix in February.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grown Ups, one of Sandler’s biggest hits, leaves Netflix on February 1st. On the final day of the month, popular comedies like Here Comes the Boom, The Interview, Observe and Report, and Step Brothers are also leaving. Fans of sci-fi and/or Arnold Schwarzenegger also have reason for disappointment next month, as Total Recall and Terminator 2: Judgement Day are both set to leave Netflix’s streaming roster at the end of February.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in February:

Leaving 2/1/22

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

Leaving 2/8/22

Polaroid

Leaving 2/9/22

Hitler – A Career

Leaving 2/19/22

Good Time

Leaving 2/15/22

Studio 54

Leaving 2/16/22

Drunk Parents

Leaving 2/20/22

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Leaving 2/25/22

No Escape

Leaving 2/26/22

Edge of Seventeen

Leaving 2/28/22

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!