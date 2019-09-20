Everything Releasing On Netflix This Weekend

Netflix isn’t content to just rest on its massive library of content, and so this weekend more than a few new projects will be hitting the service this weekend. If you’ve already worked your way through September’s new content already this new lineup is just in time, adding a great mix of movies, television, animation, and documentaries. The biggest new releases for this weekend are undoubtedly Zach Galifianakis’ Between Two Ferns: The Movie and the second half of Disenchantment, but before there are also a few other noteworthy projects to add to your queue.

Before we take a look at those though there’s already been some great additions to the service so far in September, including 300, Superbad, The Spy, Tall Girl, Bill Burr’s new standup special Paper Tiger, Scream: Season 3, and more. You can check out some of the highlights of the month so far below.

9/1

300

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Open Season

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

9/4

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tupac, Biggie, Lil’ Kim and Jay-Z blaze a trail into the ’90s as insiders sling the straight-up truth on the culture’s most iconic rappers and rhymes.

The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the 1960s, Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent Eli Cohen goes deep undercover inside Syria on a perilous, years-long mission to spy for Mossad.

9/10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster, Bill Burr, delivers a scathing review on the state of the world in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger. Filmed in front of a packed house at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Burr dives into Michelle Obama’s book tour, the problem with male feminists, his hang-ups on taking a bath, and why his personality is affecting his marriage.

9/13

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ikoma and the Iron Fortress take their fight to the battlegrounds of Unato, joining the alliance to reclaim the region from the kabane horde.

The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While Colt tries to reconcile with Abby, Beau navigates the challenges of aging and Luke seeks his family’s forgiveness.

Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Jodi (Ava Michelle) has always been the tallest girl in school — and she’s always been uncomfortable with it. After slouching her way through life for 16 years and being made fun of by classmates, Jodi meets Stig (Luke Eisner), a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student who’s even taller than she is. Jodi’s new crush turns her world upside down and throws her into a surprising love triangle, but with the help of her two best friends (Griffin Gluck, Anjelika Washington) as well as her beauty queen sister Harper (Sabrina Carpenter), Jodi comes to realize that she’s far more than her insecurities about her appearance have led her to believe. TALL GIRL, director Nzingha Stewart’s first feature film, is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story about finding the confidence to stop slouching and stand tall.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Title: Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Available: 9/20/19

Description: Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show “Between Two Ferns” and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.

Criminal

Title: Criminal

Available: 9/20/19

Description: This revolutionary procedural comprises 12 unique stories set in 4 different countries: France, Spain, Germany and the UK. It takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. This stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects.

Daddy Issues

Title: Daddy Issues

Available on 9/20/19

Description: Maya finally hooks up with her online dream girl, only to discover she’s deeply involved with an older sugar daddy–a man Maya knows all too well.

Fastest Car: Season 2

Title: Fastest Car: Season 2

Available on 9/20/19

Description: Extremely expensive supercars take on massively modified undercover speed demons, including Hondas, Fords, Oldsmobiles and even a Mini Cooper.

Disenchantment: Part 2

Title: Disenchantment: Part 2

Available on 9/20/19

Description: High-spirited Princess Bean walks through hell to save a friend, learns about a mystical destiny set for her, and helps restore her father’s kingdom.

Las del hockey

Title: Las del hockey

Available on 9/20/19

Description: The passionate members of a women’s roller-hockey team strive to keep their team afloat.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Title: Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Available on 9/20/19

Description: From Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala) comes Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a new three-part documentary that explores the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates. After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man’s life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft. Interweaving these endeavors with personal moments, Inside Bill’s Brain draws on interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it.

Sarah’s Key

Title: Sarah’s Key

Available on 9/21/19

Description: Paris, 1942: To protect her brother from the police arresting Jewish families, a young girl hides him away, promising to come back for him. Sixty-seven years later, her story intertwines with that of an American journalist investigating the roundup.