Steam Users Can Get 3 Games for Free for a Limited Time

PC users can currently get three steam games for free, but only for a limited time. One of these Steam games normally costs $19.99 on Steam, but is 100% free to download and keep for a limited time. The other two Steam games were released as free games, but are being made into premium games in the near future. None of the three Steam games are related, but they are all free for a limited time at the same time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first free Steam game in question is Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, which Steam users typically have to pay $20 for, but which Fanatical is giving away for free. All PC users have to do is subscribe to the Fanatical newsletter, which can be unsubscribed from at any time. That said, this deal is only available until May 15 or until supplies run dry, whichever becomes relevant first.

The second free Steam game is Furi Demake – The Chain, which has been available as a free download since November 30, 2023, but is going to start requiring a purchase on June 23. How much it will cost, remains to be seen.

The third and final free Steam game is The Flayed Man, which only released back on April 17 of this year, and has been free to download since its launch. However, this will change on May 17, though like Furi Demake, it is unclear how much it will cost following this change. Below, you can read more about it and the other two free Steam games.

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered

Play video

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered is a 2020 remaster of a 2003 action-adventure game that was notably only released on PS2, at least at launch. From OSome Studio and Microids, it has a 78% approval rating across 581 user reviews on Steam.

Furi Demake – The Chain

Play video

Furi Demake – The Chain from Sylph and The Game Bakers takes the first boss fight from the latter’s popular game, Furi, and turns into a standalone 90s-inspired 8-bit game. On Steam, the 2023 release has a 92% approval rating across 331 user reviews.

The Flayed Man

Play video

The Flayed Man is described as a “short narrative-driven point and click horror game,” from developer Snoring Dog Games. To date, it has 128 user reviews on Steam with a 90% approval rating.

Those on Steam Deck interested in any of these three free Steam games, here is what you need to know. Furi Demake – The Chain is Verified on Steam Deck, and it is the only Verified Steam Deck game here. Meanwhile, Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered is listed as Playable on Steam Deck, while the status of The Flayed Man on Steam Deck is listed as “Unknown.”

For more Steam coverage — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam Deals, and all of the latest Steam free games — click here.