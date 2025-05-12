Scream Star Matthew Lillard Teases His Marvel Role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (Exclusive)

To paraphrase Stu Macher: “Marvel is gonna be so mad at me!” Scream star Matthew Lillard has been keeping franchise spoilers under wraps since 1996, when the original meta-slasher directed by Wes Craven unmasked Lillard’s horror movie fanatic Stu as an accomplice of Skeet Ulrich’s Ghostface. In the decades since, the scream king has been both the voice and embodiment of Shaggy in the animated and live-action Scooby-Doo movies, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza co-founder William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy’s and the upcoming sequel, and next, Lillard returns to his first iconic role in 2026’s Scream 7 before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in season 2 of the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s Marvel, so nothing,” Lillard admits to ComicBook with a laugh when asked what he can say about his trades-reported Marvel role in an interview pegged to the release of Quest’s End Druid, the newest limited-edition whiskey from Lillard’s Find Familiar Spirits company. “I think that Marvel clamps down even harder than Star Wars, but I will say I am in the universe.”

“It’s kind of a small role right now, but hopefully people like it, and they bring him back in some capacity,” Lillard teases, carefully declining to reveal whether his mystery character will wear a costume alongside the likes of Charlie Cox’s vigilante Daredevil and Wilson Bethel’s assassin Bullseye.

quest’s end druid and find familiar spirits co-founder and co-ceo matthew lillard. images courtesy of find familiar spirits

“I really dislike [spoilers],” he says on the topic of guarding secrets in such spoiler-heavy franchises as Scream, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and now Marvel. “I don’t watch trailers. I saw [Marvel’s] Thunderbolts*, and they had a trailer for Thunderbolts* in the theater. I’m like, ‘What are you doing? I’m literally in the theater and you’re showing me the trailer to the movie I’m about to see!’ So look, I don’t like it.”

“I think, to me, the less we know, the more we’re able to be surprised and to sort of enjoy the experience instead of having expectations,” Lillard explains. “And look, there’s only seven stories. We know where 99% of movies are going, so we don’t really need spoilers because we innately understand storytelling if you go to a bunch of movies.”

Lillard likens spoilers to “a little like how you drink your whiskey: it’s up to you,” he says. “If somebody out there loves spoilers or loves to unlock what they think is happening and they get to find out as the story progresses, that’s great. I’m not the one to ever tell people how to enjoy their entertainment.”

“I will say this: going back to the theater, sitting in a dark space, sharing an experience with a bunch of strangers, I think is as old as time. I really hope that people get back to the theaters,” he continues. “Five Nights [2], I think is going to be rollicking good time, Scream [7], a horror movie in that environment, is awesome. Save Daredevil for your TV and your setup at home, but get your ass out and go sit and enjoy a night out amongst the people.”

Quest’s End Druid, a bourbon rye whiskey blend from Season Two of Lillard’s fantasy-and-gaming-inspired Quest’s End Whiskey brand, is available now from Find Familiar Spirits. You can see Lillard back on the big screen in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, only in theaters Dec. 5, and Scream 7, out Feb. 27, 2026. Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is slated to premiere March 2026 on Disney+.