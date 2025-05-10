Prime Video Adds One of Its Best Movies So Far This Year (Right as it Leaves Netflix)

Amazon Prime Video just added one of its best movies so far this year, right after it was removed from Netflix. After its big dump on May 1, movies and TV shows continue to trickle to Prime Video this month. For example, on May 5, Prime Video was updated with what is very arguably Shia LaBeouf’s best movie. And this addition is especially notably because on the same day, the movie was removed from Netflix.

When people think of Shia LaBeouf movies, they probably think of Transformers, Disturbia, Holes or various roles from his career when he was younger. However, some of LaBeouf’s most recent movies have been his best movies. Perhaps not his most popular movies, but his best. For example, his highest-rated movie is 2019’s The Peanut Butter Falcon, a comedy drama with a 95/96 on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only is this LaBeouf’s best work to date, but it is one of the best comedies of the last handful of years. Those who have never seen it can now remedy this with a Prime Video subscription. How long it is going to be available via Prime Video, we don’t know, but it is now included.

For those unfamiliar with the movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon was the directorial debut for Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, and it stars Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, and Dakota Johnson. Upon release, it posted $23 million at the box office on a $6.2 million budget, an impressive return considering its limited run. To this end, it was the highest grossing independent film of 2019.

“After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally,” reads an official elevator pitch of the movie on RT.

As noted, The Peanut Butter Falcon has a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, tied with Honey Boy as Shia LaBeouf’s highest-rated movie. However, it has a 96% audience score where Honey Boy has a 92% audience score, giving The Peanut Butter Falcon the tiebreaker.

Those that decide to stream The Peanut Butter Falcon on Prime Video should expect to sit down for one hour and 38 minutes with the comedy-drama. They should also expect a PG-13 rating.

