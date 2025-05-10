PlayStation Store Makes Xbox Exclusive Only $1.99 for PS5 Users

The PlayStation Store has made an Xbox exclusive only $1.99 for PS5 users, as well as PS4 users. The Xbox exclusive hails from 2005, and was notably one of the final exclusives for the original Xbox, as it released on October 18, 2005, about a month before Microsoft released the Xbox 360. Later in the same year, the Xbox game also came to PC, but it never came to any other console, at least not until it was remastered almost two decades later. To this end, it is specifically the remaster that PS5 users can currently buy on the PlayStation Store for the price of a bag of chips.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The OG Xbox game in question is called Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, which normally costs $19.99 on the PlayStation Store, but is discounted by 90 percent until May 22. As a result, it is the cheapest the game has ever been on the PlayStation Store. And at the moment, the PlayStation Store is the only place it is on sale.

On the PlayStation Store, the OG Xbox game has a 4.6 out of 5 rating with PS4 and PS5 users across 668 user reviews. This lines up with its 90% approval rating with Steam users. That said, it is a bit higher than how Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse fared with critics back in 2005, when it generated a 75 on Metacritic.

Developed by Wideload Games and published by Aspyr Media, the Xbox exclusive sold appreciably back in the day, to the point a sequel was greenlit. However, the sequel never came to fruition, and Wideload Games has since shut down, which means it probably will never get a sequel.

“It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game on the PlayStation Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back Maggie, and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!”

Play video

Those on PS4 and PS5 that decide to trigger this PSN deal will need to prepare should prepare to sit down for somewhere between six to nine hours, which is a good amount of content for only $2.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the other latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 Rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.