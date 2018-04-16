Exclusive ‘Labyrinth’ Life-Size ’Ello Worm and ‘Dark Crystal’ Chamberlain Statues

A series of statues produced by Chronicle Collectibles specifically for ThinkGeek have gone up for sale, and two of them are pretty tempting for anyone with a soft spot for the work of Jim Henson. The third celebrates the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park which, I suppose, would appeal to Jim Henson fans with a soft spot for the ’90s sitcom Dinosaurs.

Let’s kick things off with the Labyrinth ‘Ello Worm statue for obvious reasons. The statue is 1:1 scale, and it was created using the original puppet at Henson studios. Other features include “fluffy, shapeable hair tufts” and a fabric scarf. I would love having this statue on my desk just so I could shape The Worm’s hair during times of stress, like some sort of giant Troll doll. If this sounds like something you would be into, you can grab the ‘Ello Worm statue right here for $59.99.

The Dark Crystal Chamberlain Statue features skekSil, the Chamberlain of the Skeksis, poised to challenge skekUng, the Garthim Master, to Trial by Stone. The statue stands an impressive 14-inches tall, and features a removable sword. That means you can put other stuff in his hands, like a flower or a lightsaber from one of your Star Wars toys. You can grab one here for $59.99.

The Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary T. Rex Statue stands 4 1/2″ tall x 12″ long x 3″ wide. It’s also loaded with detail. You can order one here for $59.99. However, if you really want to celebrate the anniversary of Jurassic Park, you might want to take a look at this, and this before you commit to anything.

Given the quality of these statues, $60 seems like a pretty reasonable price. That having been said, you might want to jump on the Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal statues quickly as they are the most likely to sell out.

