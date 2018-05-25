The Exclusive Toy Story Land Green Army Man Funko Pop Figure Arrives Tonight

BoxLunch is preparing to launch their exclusive Green Army Man Funko Pop figure in celebration of the opening of Toy Story Land in Disney‘s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and we have all of the info you need to get your hands on it.

The original Toy Story Green Army Man Funko figure was a 2018 Spring Convention Exclusive that sold out everywhere. The Toy Story Land version has a special metallic colorway and Toy Story Land branding. If you want to add it to your collection, you have precious little time to prepare. We just got confirmation that the figure will launch right here on Boxlunch.com tonight May 24th / 25th between 12am and 1am EST. Previous BoxLunch exclusives of this caliber sold out within hours, so sleep sacrifices will probably be necessary to ensure that you get one.

The exclusive Green Army Man Funko Pop is part of BoxLunch’s Nationwide mall tour in celebration of the opening of Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 30th. The tour ends on June 24th, and the remaining stops on the schedule are as follows:

• 6/2 & 6/3 Chandler Fashion Center (Chandler, AZ)

• 6/9 & 6/10 Mall of America (Bloomington, MN)

• 6/16 & 6/17 Orland Square (Orland Park, IL)

• 6/23 & 6/24 Altamonte Mall (Altamonte Springs, FL)

The tour will feature interactive photo booths, sneak peeks at the Toy Story Land concept art and giveaways. At select events, special guests will stop by the tour including a fan-created, life-size Pizza Planet Truck replica. At this point, the Green Army Man Pop figure will only be available online, but other exclusive Toy Story Land merch that you can find on the tour include:

Official Disney Park Trading Pin Series – BoxLunch presents a limited series of Toy Story Land pins, including characters such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Slinky Dog, Jessie, a trio of Aliens and Rex the Dinosaur. All designs are authentic official Disney Parks Pin Trading pins.

Toy Story Land Apparel Capsule – A trio of BoxLunch-exclusive shirts release just in time for Toy Story Land’s opening day, including a retro-style ringer top, heather grey logo tee and a Wheezy & Mr. Mike graphic tee.

Toy Story Land is described as “an immersive eleven-acre experience, recreating Andy’s toy-filled backyard from the Disney / Pixar Toy Story films featuring Woody, Buzz, Jessie and all of their playtime pals”.

