Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why Extraction 2 Stuntwork Was So Satisfying in Comparison to Marvel

Extraction 2 star Chris Hemsworth says that his Netflix action stunts are better than his Marvel stunt work. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Thor actor shared his thoughts about the variety of stunts coming up on the streaming movie. He said that Extraction's sequel has, "the most detailed and exhausting fight training I've ever been a part of." While that's pretty easy to believe as the first movie was absolutely full of wild moments, it does read as a bit of a critique of the MCU's VFX heavy style. Hemsworth himself downplayed that and said that both production methods have their merits.

"There's something so satisfying about that," the Thor star detailed. "Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can't fly, so they help through me that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it's a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive."

"We've got fist fights, car chases, explosions, trains, helicopters," director Sam Hargrave added. "It's like an action fan's fantasy come to life. At least it was for us action designers."

Everyone Is Pumped For Extraction 2

"I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done," Joe and Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. "Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who's excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we'd done work with him for almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition."



Here is the official description for Extraction 2: "In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career. But what seems lost …can still be extracted. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat franchise is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame."

When do you think a full trailer comes out? Let us know down in the comments!