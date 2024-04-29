Extraction 3 Writer Reveals Status of Netflix Threequel

Since leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind, the Russo brothers have continued to work with their MCU actors on a stable of new projects. Arguably the most successful of these endeavors has been Extraction and its sequel, Extraction 2, on Netflix, which both star Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and are directed by their frequent MCU Stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave. Released in 2020 and in 2023, the two Extraction movies have proven to be major hits for Netflix (the first sits inside the Top 10 most-watched movies in Netflix's history), naturally meaning that the series can't stay dormant for too long. Since Chris Hemsworth confirmed that Extraction 3 is in development at last year's TUDUM it's been radio silence on the matter, until now.

"Yeah, we're developing it at the moment, figuring out Chris's schedule," Joe Russo revealed to Total Film. "Sam Hargrave is back directing. It's an interesting franchise because he's a very emotionally wounded character, so there's good storytelling there I think in respect to his backstory, and, you know, his relationship to violence is one that's built around self-loathing and guilt. And so, it adds a lot of texture I think, which allows us to tell more stories about him."

Joe Russo not only produced the film with his brother Anthony, but also wrote the screenplay, the two movies marking his only credits as a solo screenwriter, though he penned the script for The Gray Man with frequent collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Though the two films have their fans, Extraction 2 was clearly seen as a better movie than the predecessor. On Rotten Tomatoes the 2020 original managed a 67% approval rating, while Extraction 2 is currently sitting at a 74% approval rating. Even the critical consensus for the movie reads: "Bigger, bolder, and in some respects even better."

Extraction 3 confirmed

A previous Netflix TUDUM event began with a special Extraction 2 announcement straight from Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave. The trend continued with the revelation of Extraction 3 in 2023.

"I want to thank all of you sincerely from the bottom of my heart, the fans and the support for the first film. We wouldn't be here without you. So thank you, thank you so much," Hemsworth told fans live on the TUDUM stage last November. "I know we've only jkust release extgraction 2, but is anyone interested in seeing more of Tyler Rake in teh future? Well, guess what? Because between us, between us friends, we're already talking about Extraction 3 thanks to the response."

Viewers that watched Extraction 2 until the end however likely weren't surprised with news of an Extraction 3. Though the first movie ends with an ambiguous conclusion, one that could have gone either way about if Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake was even alive, Extraction 2 immediately tees up another story with its characters.