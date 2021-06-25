F9 Teases the "Car-Nage" in New Behind-the-Scenes Stunt Featurette

It looks like the next Fast & Furious movie is going to be the most destructive of the series to-date. That sounds like a tall order, considering just how explosive the films have been to this point, but F9 seems up to the challenge. The trailers for F9 have teased all sorts of dangerous antics in the new movie, but Universal has now released a behind-the-scenes video to show just how much "Car-nage" is actually in the upcoming ninth installment of the beloved action franchise.

On Thursday morning, Universal released a new video that does nothing but show off some of the mayhem and destruction from F9 as it was filmed. You can check out some of the biggest stunts and crashes from the new film in the video at the top of the page.

The explosive antics teased in this video are certainly a big reason for fans to be excited about this new Fast & Furious installment, though folks are undoubtedly more excited to see the return of Sung Kang's Han, who has been thought dead for the last couple of films.

"Han is an integral character in this franchise," star and producer Vin Diesel told EW of Han's surprise return. "If you remember, he's kind of responsible for the away years of Dom Toretto. He's the one doing jobs with him in Mexico, he's the only one who knows where Dom is, and in many ways is the bridge for Dom when Dom comes back in Tokyo Drift. So there's something very special and magical about the Han character. When you see the movie you'll feel it, but I believe at the core it's another testament to, not only don't turn your back on family, but don't give up on family. Without giving away the plot, that's the theme: don't give up on family."

Diesel and Kang are joined in F9 by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and John Cena. The film is directed by Justin Lin with a script from Daniel Casey.

What do you think of the action coming to F9? Are you excited for the new chapter in the Fast Saga? Let us know in the comments!

F9 hits theaters on June 25th.