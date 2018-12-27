Fan Makes Amazing ‘Annihilation’ Gingerbread Display

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the cool and crazy things people make (and then eat!) over the holidays.

If you’re a sci-fi and horror fan, you’re going to love this latest discovery, shared by Entertainment Weekly. Not only is this an incredibly impressive gingerbread house, but it’s Annihilation themed!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Behold my ANNIHILATION gingerbread lighthouse!,” writes Shalyah Evans. “Compete with glass tree things, bone display, people trees, and horrifying impact point (Natalie Portman sold separately).”

Evans is an actress/comedian best known for playing herself on Girl Code. According to EW, the gingerbread house was made with her mother, Catherine Stegman, who we’re unsurprised to learn is a baker. The details are so perfect, it makes us sad to think that the creation is going to get eaten.

To view more of Shalyah Evans’ Instagram posts, click here.

Annihilation follows a group of scientists who travel into “The Shimmer,” a dangerous and unknown quarantined zone where nature mutates and transforms. The end of the film brings the main character to a creepy lighthouse, which is the inspiration for the gingerbread house.

The movie was released earlier this year and is definitely one of the most underrated films of 2018. Directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina) and adapted from Jeff VanderMeer’s novel of the same name, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman (Black Swan, Vox Lux), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Miss Bala), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok, Westworld), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight, Patrick Melrose), Tuva Novotny (Eat Pray Love, Dag), and Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Inside Llewyn Davis).

If you’re a fan of Garland’s work, his next directing project is Devs, a new drama television miniseries coming to FX in 2019. He’s also currently working on the screenplay for a film adaptation of the video game, Halo.

Annihilation is currently available for home viewing.