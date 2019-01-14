‘Glass’ Getting Better Reviews From Fans Than Critics

Earlier this week, Rotten Tomatoes debuted the score for Glass, leading to a disappointment of the masses. The project from M. Night Shyamalan debuted to a rough 38% on the review-aggregating site, with the “Critics Consensus” saying the film “displays a few glimmers of M. Night Shyamalan at his twisty world-building best, but ultimately disappoints” as an endcap to the movie’s trilogy.

In a turn of events, Glass has begun being screened to fans at advance screenings and, as fate would have it, the fans are liking the film a lot more than their critic counterparts.

Glass enters theaters on January 18th and stars James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard as they reprise their roles from earlier entries into the franchise. American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson joins the cast as Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist who specializes in treating patients who believe they have superpowers.

Shyamalan served as both director and screenwriter for the film. Glass is produced by Shyamalan, Jason Blum, Marc Bienstock, and Ashwin Rajan.

Really Hits Home

The only way people can appreciate @MNightShyamalan ‘s #Glass is if you watch Unbreakable, Split, and then Glass. Everything comes together and the emotional impact really hits home. And I got to break my Shyamalan cherry at #SHYAMALANaTHON — I’M YOUR SPOOP ? (@sarahmusnicky) January 13, 2019

James McAvoy Is A Saint!

And my final gushing review of the night for the #Shyamalanathon … if you doubt James McAvoy’s acting prowess, ever, you should be eaten by The Beast. Period. Holy crap, he played 21 different personalities! — Christopher W. Kruse (@ChrisWKruse) January 13, 2019

Pretty Rad!

Okay, so #Glass is pretty rad. I have some nitpicking but overall it was fun, and really cool to see all those characters interact. And Mr. Glass is still my favorite @SamuelLJackson character.@alamodrafthouse #Shyamalanathon — Larry (@TheDS) January 13, 2019

Worthy Of Another Viewing

Enjoyed @GlassMovie. However, it suffers some DID in tone; it never settles into a reliable tone or rhythm. It’s alternately dark, nostalgic, silly, and reflective. Like its preceding films, ultimately, it was both touching and worthy of a second viewing. #glass #Shyamalanathon — Evan Light (@elight) January 13, 2019

Dig It!

The #Shyamalanathon had to be the best possible way to see #Glass. A satisfying conclusion to a really grounded, realistic superhero saga. I enjoyed it. People are going to struggle with the ending a bit, I fear. But I really dug it and if you’re a fan, I think you will too. pic.twitter.com/05piGcB7tC — Nate Anderson (@xander6981) January 13, 2019

A Terrific Film!

Not To Be Expected!

Really enjoyed the #Shyamalanathon today. Especially seeing #Unbreakable again which is such an emotional, incredible film. & #Glass is great – def not what I expected though! — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) January 13, 2019

Thank You, Bravo!

Just saw “Glass”, the conclusion to @MNightShyamalan’s trilogy after waiting 2 years since “Split”. All I gotta say is wow. Thank you M. Night. Thank you. You continue to make great, inspiring, original films. Can’t wait to see what’s next! #Shyamalanathon #glass — Matthew Flatten (@matthewflatten) January 13, 2019

Liked It Despite Bad Reviews

Really loved seeing all movies back to back to back today. I really enjoyed Glass despite bad reviews. This is really a fantastic trilogy. Hats off to @MNightShyamalan I think you’re a great storyteller and filmmaker.#glass #unbreakable #split #Shyamalanathon pic.twitter.com/eEfjgYt3Mi — Ryan McGaughey (@ryno_mcgooey) January 13, 2019

