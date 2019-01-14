‘Glass’ Getting Better Reviews From Fans Than Critics

Movies

Earlier this week, Rotten Tomatoes debuted the score for Glass, leading to a disappointment of the masses. The project from M. Night Shyamalan debuted to a rough 38% on the review-aggregating site, with the “Critics Consensus” saying the film “displays a few glimmers of M. Night Shyamalan at his twisty world-building best, but ultimately disappoints” as an endcap to the movie’s trilogy.

In a turn of events, Glass has begun being screened to fans at advance screenings and, as fate would have it, the fans are liking the film a lot more than their critic counterparts.

Glass enters theaters on January 18th and stars James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard as they reprise their roles from earlier entries into the franchise. American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson joins the cast as Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist who specializes in treating patients who believe they have superpowers.

Shyamalan served as both director and screenwriter for the film. Glass is produced by Shyamalan, Jason Blum, Marc Bienstock, and Ashwin Rajan.

Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about the advanced screenings of Glass!

