Fans React to ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Release Date News

Earlier today, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter appeared in front of the Hollywood Bowl to announce a tentative release date for Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third film in a franchise that has been on ice for more than 25 years. Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey hit theaters in 1991, two years after Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and despite spawning a litany of toys, cartoons, and comic books, the Bill & Ted franchise showed no signs of coming back for years after that. In recent years, though, Reeves, Winter, and original Bill & Ted screenwriter Ed Solomon have talked more and more about trying to get a third (and presumably final) film off the ground.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will deal with Bill and Ted’s mid-life crisis after the pair realize that the world-changing song they were destined to write has not yet come. Early in the process, it was described as the most effects-heavy and science-fiction-y of all of the Bill & Ted movies, and one of the early obstacles was finding funding for the film, which was originally produced by the currently cash-strapped MGM and by Orion Pictures, who went bankrupt and whose logo only recently started appearing on new movies after more than 15 years away. Those rights issues never really “stopped” a movie from being made, but certainly did not help what was already a difficult sell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, while the Bill & Ted brand had made a ton of money for MGM over the years, the movies themselves were hits largely on the strength of low budgets. Each made around $40 million, which was a solid profit on the low cost of production, but when you start talking about making a more ambitious film that could cost quite a bit more than the originals, studios can get understandably skittish. It is, as Reeves and Winter noted in their video today, the fans and their constant drumbeat for a sequel that really seem to have created the necessary enthusiasm for the movie. And now, as it enters production this summer, those fans are reacting…

Screenwriter Zack Stentz

Given how well-liked Reeves and Winter are among their peers, it should not be surprising that many of the jubilant reactions to the Face the Music news came from fellow show business professionals. Among them, and with one of the most concise messages? The Flash and X-Men: First Class writer Zack Stentz:

I won’t lie–seeing Keanu and Alex together & knowing another Bill & Ted movie is on the way hits my nostalgia button harder than the ST3 and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood trailers put together. And I liked both of those. https://t.co/XTcSYCwkcJ — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) March 20, 2019

“For the fans”

You know why I’m so excited for this?

They are making this for a relatively small audience and they seem genuinely excited to do so. Makes me happy to count myself among that audience.#BillandTed3 https://t.co/FQMlGeWUzX — KirkFM (@TheKirkFM) March 20, 2019

Keeping Things in Perspective

Just to recap, we are getting #Ghostbusters 3 and #BillandTed3 in the same year, the same summer, one month apart from each other.



This is it. It’s happening. #Summer2020 — Matt (@themattprov) March 20, 2019

This guy MIGHT be the most excited, though…

DUDE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BILL & TED 3 IS OFFICIALLY HAPPENING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY HEART IS RACING AND THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WYLD STALLYNS FOREVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!?????????????????? #BillAndTed3 https://t.co/t5IBPr6Iz1 — Anthony Toto (@AnthonyMToto) March 20, 2019

Getting grammatical about it

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure: A noun phrase

Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey: A noun phrase

Bill and Ted Face the Music: A declarative statement, and I am low-key freaking out about the thematic implications this disruption of form has for the franchise#BillandTed3 #Grammar — Samuel J Wright (@SamWrightSays) March 20, 2019

Okay, nevermind. This lady. SHE is the most excited.

#BillandTed3 is trending so remember the true fans who named their children after Bill and Ted. Me. I did that. pic.twitter.com/1oKPBO6ovZ — briana (@blindsayfisher) March 20, 2019

Happy birthday, Paul! (Mine’s tomorrow)

Either the best or worst crossover idea we’ve ever heard

IDEA: #BillandTed3 will be even more interesting if Adolf Hitler kills Ted’s dog. https://t.co/Icn0Z9Aomz — SP Blanchard – Writer (@SPBlanchard) March 20, 2019

Looking for (literary) meaning

I mean, if Excellent Adventure was The Time Machine and Bogus Journey was The Divine Comedy, where does Face the Music go?#BillandTed3 — Samuel J Wright (@SamWrightSays) March 20, 2019

This really kind of says it all.