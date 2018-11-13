Movies

‘Toy Story 4’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Forky

The crew at Pixar decided to try to break the internet earlier this morning when they dropped a

The crew at Pixar decided to try to break the internet earlier this morning when they dropped a teaser trailer announced for Toy Story 4, the latest entry into the classic animation franchise.

While the teaser didn’t show us anything in regards to the actual plot — it’s a teaser, after all — it did introduce us to a brand new character: Forky.

Forky is apparently a disposable spork with bent pipe cleaners for arms and a pair of googly eyes. Suffice to say, the internet nearly instantly began freaking out over the new character.

Forky will be voice by actor Tony Hale and quite frankly, the character is not unlike his Arrested Development counterpart Buster Bluth.

The official synopsis for Toy Story 4.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

Continue reading on for some of the internet’s best reactions to our new hero Forky.

Viva La Revolution!

One Big Existential Crisis

The Crossover We Deserve

The Lovechild of Corporate Mumbo Jumbo

#FreeBabyface

Y U No Sporky?

2018, the Action Figure

ok but wheres bo peep

Who The H*ck Is Forky?

We. Are. Forky.

