‘Toy Story 4’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Forky

The crew at Pixar decided to try to break the internet earlier this morning when they dropped a teaser trailer announced for Toy Story 4, the latest entry into the classic animation franchise.

While the teaser didn’t show us anything in regards to the actual plot — it’s a teaser, after all — it did introduce us to a brand new character: Forky.

Forky is apparently a disposable spork with bent pipe cleaners for arms and a pair of googly eyes. Suffice to say, the internet nearly instantly began freaking out over the new character.

Forky will be voice by actor Tony Hale and quite frankly, the character is not unlike his Arrested Development counterpart Buster Bluth.

The official synopsis for Toy Story 4.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

Continue reading on for some of the internet’s best reactions to our new hero Forky.

Viva La Revolution!

Toy Story 1-3: Embrace capitalism, for the deepest love is to be had with objects of consumption.



Toy Story 4: Dismantle capitalism. Return to the folk objects of early humans. Forky is not a toy, but a tool with which to overthrow the manufacturers who have led us astray. — Chris Plante (@plante) November 12, 2018

One Big Existential Crisis

We’d like to apologize to those attending our HULK screening tomorrow. The event has been replaced by a 3-hour TED Talk from @GriffLightning on the existentialism of Forky the talking spork. — Blank Check Podcast (@blankcheckpod) November 12, 2018

The Crossover We Deserve

The Lovechild of Corporate Mumbo Jumbo

DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS: okay how are you guys gonna top Toy Story 3!?



PIXAR: Buzz & Woody get a new friend!



SHAREHOLDERS: great! What is it?



PIXAR: it’s a plastic fork.



SHAREHOLDERS: okay but seriously.



PIXAR: its name is Forky.



SHAREHOLDERS: …we’re gonna be so rich



PIXAR: pic.twitter.com/6oqvSCP89m — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 12, 2018

#FreeBabyface

I feel like everyone reacting to the existential body horror of Forky like it’s something new has forgotten Babyface. pic.twitter.com/sjWBt7V7yI — Traci Shepard (@ta_Shepard) November 12, 2018

Y U No Sporky?

still trying to figure out why there’s a new Toy Story character made out of a spork, but Bonnie named him Forky, not Sporky pic.twitter.com/obAJc6AGB7 — frank costa (@feistyfrank) November 12, 2018

2018, the Action Figure

I will say this for new Toy Story character Forky: he’s the perfect embodiment of 2018. pic.twitter.com/dHVJgqLNex — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) November 12, 2018

ok but wheres bo peep

Forky in Toy Story 4 is cute and all but why was he in teaser instead of Bo Peep pic.twitter.com/LAUcjUYtUw — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) November 12, 2018

Who The H*ck Is Forky?

|| So you know how the new Toy Story character introduced a new character called Forky?



Well, enjoy this crappy edit I made. pic.twitter.com/syCKQGtDCF — Nᴀᴛʜᴀɴɪᴇʟ Pɪᴇᴛʀᴏ Bᴀʀᴛᴏɴ (@ArcheredEmbers) November 12, 2018

We. Are. Forky.