Fantastic Beasts 3 Confirms Production Window, New Setting

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them brought the Harry Potter franchise back in a big way years ago. With two films under its reach, the Fantastic Beasts franchise is ready to set out with another. Thanks to a new report, fans of Harry Potter have learned when the growing franchise’s third film will begin production, and it is sooner than you may expect.

Recently, fans were let in on the info when the official Wizarding World website posted an update. The report confirmed the yet-titled Fantastic Beasts 3 will head into production in Spring 2020.

“Fancy another Fantastic Beasts film? Well, it’s our pleasure to announce that pre-production on the third chapter is officially underway,” the statement reveals.

So far, there are few details known about this third movie. The second one, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, focused heavily on the Dark Wizard. After having been caught in the first movie, Gellert Grindelwald escapes custody to begin an uprising in Europe. His desire to overhaul all of Wizarding Society has led to rumors of war, and the sequel ended with Grindelwald stronger than ever.

According to this new report, the third film will bring back all of your favorites from the first two movies. Newt Scamander, Credence, Queenie, Tina, Jacob, and more will return to the screen. They will also be reunited with Professor Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks (Jessica Williams) as she has a bigger role in this sequel.

Finally, the update shared two more bits of news about the movie. For one, it turns out Fantastic Beasts 3 will visit Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While the first films visited the United States and Paris, it seems this sequel will go to South America for an exciting adventure.

JK Rowling, the creator of Harry Potter, will write the film’s script along with Steve Kloves. David Yates will direct with producers David Heyman, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis, and more.

For fans, this update is an exciting one, and it gives the Fantastic Beasts franchise the chance to redeem itself at the box office. The reception of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was mixed with fans and critics alike, leaving it was a paltry score on Rotten Tomatoes. With a record-low box office haul of $652 million, Warner Bros. Pictures has assured fans this third film will do right by Potterheads, and fans are ready to hold the studio accountable.

The untitled third Fantastic Beasts film opens November 12, 2021. The franchise’s first two films are currently available on Blu-ray and DVD.