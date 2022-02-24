Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer Delayed

Harry Potter fans will wait a little longer to return to Hogwarts as a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been delayed. Jude Law, who plays the younger Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter prequel, announced days ago Warner Bros. Pictures would debut the second trailer on February 24. Confirming the delay on Thursday, the official Fantastic Beasts social media account reported a new look at the next chapter of the Wizarding World universe will come “very soon.” The postponement is reportedly due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“The eagerly awaited Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer will not be revealed today,” @FantasticBeasts tweeted Thursday. “More to come very soon, thank you for your patience.”

The eagerly awaited Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer will not be revealed today. More to come very soon, thank you for your patience. — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 24, 2022

A new trailer date has not been announced.

On Monday, Law invited Harry Potter fans to join Dumbledore’s first army by submitting “anything Dumbledore-related” — cosplay, fan art, tattoos, quotes, and more — ahead of Thursday’s planned trailer premiere.

The sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will reveal “some of the backstory that helped shape the legendary wizard that we came to love in Harry Potter,” Law said of the Dumbledore, teacher of Defence Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts. “The stakes are very high for him, and he needs an unlikely team of heroes to help him face his greatest test yet.”

Set in the 1930s, the story leads up to the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II and will explore the magical communities in Bhutan, Germany and China in addition to previously established locations including Brazil, the United States and United Kingdom. With Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) power rapidly growing, Albus Dumbledore (Law) entrusts Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends on a mission that will lead to a clash with Grindelwald’s army, and will lead Dumbledore to ponder how long he will stay on the sidelines in the approaching war.

See reactions to the trailer delay below. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Mads Mikkelsen, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens only in theaters on April 15.

