New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Trailer Reveals Major Dumbledore, Grindelwald Moment

Today, fans of the Harry Potter Universe got a good look at its next phase. This fall will see Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald enter theaters, and its final trailer has a special scene where Dumbledore comes face-to-face with Grindelwald.

Oh, and it happens to involve a rather special mirror.

As you can see above, the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts is out, and the sequel seems like it will be plenty intense. The movie will find Newt Scamander on a mission from his former teacher Albus Dumbledore. The Hogwarts professor is looking to stop Gellert Grindelwald from rising to power, but he’s unable to move against the man just yet. However, that doesn’t mean Dumbledore cannot see the rogue wizard when he needs to.

In fact, all he has to do is visit the Mirror of Erised to see his former friend and longtime love.

When fans watch the trailer, they will discover Dumbledore’s most desperate desire revolves around Grindelwald. As the Mirror of Erised shows the one using its their deepest want, the Hogwarts professor finds himself looking at a younger version of Grindelwald.

Fans can see the young boy thanks to Jamie Campbell Bowser. The stern-faced boy is seen holding a hand up to the mirror as he stares into the eyes of a younger Dumbledore. The two boys may be separated by some magical glass, but there is clear emotion coming from Dumbledore’s end. His pained expression shows the desperate longing he holds for Grindelwald, and fans of the Harry Potter franchise cannot say they’re surprised by the raw encounter.

After all, author JK Rowling did confirm Dumbledore harbored a great love for Grindelwald in his youth. The headmaster was not one to perform his sexuality, but Rowling confirmed he was a gay man who fell in love with his former childhood friend. While the pair’s relationship will not be explicitly explored in this Fantastic Beasts sequel, this brand-new scene shows Dumbledore has feelings for Grindelwald even after all he’s done. After all, the Mirror of Erised only shows the things onlookers want, and Grindelwald is just that for Dumbledore.

What do you think of the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, followed by the yet-to-be-named Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 20, 2020.