Fantastic Four: First Steps Raises a Major Question About Galactus’s Place in the MCU Multiverse

The long-awaited release of Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps has sent ripples of excitement and speculation throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. While a significant amount of early chatter focused on the casting and the intriguing 1960s setting, a deeper dive into the implications of the “First Steps” title, especially when coupled with Galactus confirmed to be in the film, unveils a truly mind-bending question about the Devourer of Worlds and his unique position within the sprawling MCU multiverse. Theories circulating around Galactus’ role as a singular, multiversal entity rather than a variant of himself across different realities spark a fascinating debate that could fundamentally reshape the understanding of cosmic power in the MCU, pushing the boundaries of established multiversal rules.

The Traditional Understanding of Multiversal Beings May Not Apply to Galactus

The MCU’s journey into the multiverse has firmly established one principle: for nearly every individual, there are infinite variants across infinite realities. We’ve seen this play out with Loki, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Wanda Maximoff, as well as her children. This concept of parallel selves, each with their own unique experiences and choices, has been central to understanding the chaotic beauty and inherent dangers of the multiverse. The Sacred Timeline, established and painstakingly maintained by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) before its disruption, was a testament to the overwhelming number of these variants. However, what if a being exists that defies this very rule? What if a cosmic entity is so singular, so intrinsically linked to the very fabric of existence, that it absolutely cannot have variants? This is precisely the question raised by the theories surrounding Galactus.

If Galactus is in fact a singular entity, then his arrival in Fantastic Four: First Steps isn’t just the introduction of a new villain; it’s a cosmic event of unparalleled importance that transcends individual timelines and realities. This would mean that the Galactus in the 1960s, poised to devour the Earth belonging to the Fantastic Four, is the one and only Galactus – a being whose presence exists across every conceivable universe. He wouldn’t be one version of many, like the variants of the Illuminati seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Instead, he would be a universal constant, a force that exists outside the conventional multiversal framework. This singular nature would make the threat level Galactus poses even more terrifying, turning his conflict with the Fantastic Four in their universe into something with far-reaching, multiversal implications. Such a revelation would challenge the very rules of multiversal physics established so far in the MCU, forcing heroes and audiences alike to reconsider what truly constitutes a being in the grand cosmic scheme.

Galactus’ Singular Nature Could Redefine the Stakes of the Multiverse

The implications of Galactus being a singular entity are far-reaching, particularly when considering the multiversal threats that have slowly been escalating in the MCU. Up until this point, the devastating power of multiversal travel and the chaotic consequences of timeline branches have been explored. However, these threats usually stem from the actions of specific heroes or villains or the act of various realities converging. If Galactus is a unique, non-variant being, then his cosmic hunger poses an existential threat not just to one Earth or one universe, but potentially to the entire multiverse. This would make Galactus more of a threat than even the likes of Kang the Conqueror, who, despite his attempts to meddle with timelines, is still ultimately a collection of variants. Each Kang is a distinct individual, even if they share a common origin and goal. A singular Galactus, however, would be a universal constant‒ a force of nature that has only one goal of cosmic consumption. Therefore, defeating Galactus would bring about results that echo through every reality simultaneously.

This possibility turns the Fantastic Four’s fight against Galactus from a heroic defense of their planet into a sprawling conflict‒ a “first step” towards understanding and confronting threats on a cosmic scale that has yet to be seen in the MCU. The question then becomes: if there’s only one Galactus, what happens if he’s stopped? Does he simply cease to exist across all realities, or is his essence contained, only to resurface elsewhere? Since previously seen fights against dangerous variants would not apply to a singular entity, then heroes wouldn’t have the luxury of learning from mistakes made against other versions of Galactus; they would be facing the one and only Galactus – a being of ultimate cosmic power with no known weaknesses or other versions to study. This challenge could force the MCU’s heroes to seek out new alliances across the multiverse in a way never before seen, perhaps even looking for assistance from cosmic beings from other realities who also recognize the threat Galactus represents.

The notion of Galactus as a unique, non-variant entity isn’t entirely without precedent in comic lore, where certain cosmic beings operate on a higher plane of existence outside of the conventional multiversal structure. If Fantastic Four: First Steps goes in this direction, it would not only give a fresh and interesting take on a classic villain but also open up a new realm of storytelling possibilities for the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. The “First Steps” may indeed be the initial journey towards understanding a grander landscape far more complex and awe-inspiring than any of the heroes up until this point could have imagined.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be in theaters and IMAX on July 25th.