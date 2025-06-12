Fantastic Four: First Steps Does Something Marvel Has Avoided Since Eternals

When The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters later this summer, it’s going to do something different when compared to other Marvel movies from the past few years. IMAX screenings of the film will have scenes presented in the 1.43:1 aspect ratio. Cinematographer Jess Hall, who shot First Steps, provided details about the project on her Website, including the various formats used during production. A handful of different ones are listed: IMAX 1.90:1, IMAX 1.43:1, 2.39:1 STD. Theatrical 65mm Digital, and 16mm & 35 Film. It’s specifically noted that “sections” of First Steps will be shown in the IMAX 1.43:1 ratio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With this, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is going to be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe installment since 2021’s Eternals that utilizes the IMAX 1.43:1 aspect ratio. Only a handful of films throughout history have used this special format (The Direct notes the total is just 22 so far). What makes IMAX 1.43:1 unique is that the picture expands to take up the full screen, providing viewers with a much more immersive experience.

Kicking off the MCU’s Phase 6, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is gearing up for its release in July. Tickets for the tentpole recently went on sale. For a moment, First Steps posted the biggest first-day ticket sales of the year on Fandango (before Superman topped it), highlighting how excited Marvel fans are for the highly anticipated reboot. The film is a key part of the MCU moving forward, as stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all set to reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Embracing the multiverse element, The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in an alternate, 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic dimension where Marvel’s First Family are the only superheroes around. Trailers for First Steps have shown off the movie’s unique production design, as well as sequences set in outer space. A scene that played during CCXP earlier this month teased a set piece where the Silver Surfer chases the Fantastic Four’s ship, which flies through a black hole.

That The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be presented in IMAX isn’t surprising, but it’s a nice touch that the filmmakers are incorporating the 1.43:1 aspect ratio. It illustrates that Marvel was thinking big with this movie, doing everything it could to ensure it leaves an impression on viewers. Sequences where the aspect ratio shifts will take on a greater sense of importance, drawing the audience in by making use of the full canvas of the IMAX screen. Marvel must be confident in First Steps‘ action sequences if it went the extra mile to make certain sections of the movie even more immersive. Regular IMAX is a worthy upgrade, but the 1.43:1 aspect ratio really shows off the full potential of the premium format.

It will be interesting to see how much of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is presented in 1:43.1. In all likelihood, it will be relegated to key action set pieces, particularly ones that highlight the Fantastic Four’s powers. It wouldn’t be a shock if the picture expands for the third act finale, giving it the epic feel a superhero blockbuster deserves. As long as The Fantastic Four: First Steps is better received than Eternals, it should give viewers a special, out-of-this-world theatrical experience.