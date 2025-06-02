Marvel’s Ultimate Universe Has Laid the Path for Galactus’ Defeat in Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will finally introduce the titular superteam to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and their first big hurdle is Galactus. The Devourer of Worlds predates the current Marvel Universe and the Big Bang, and now he’s primed for an MCU debut against Marvel’s First Family. He’ll be the main baddie in the film, but not the only one to get some spotlight. He is also rumored to demonstrate the extent of his powers before the end credits roll, possibly spelling doom for the Fantastic Four’s home. We won’t know the truth until the movie hits theaters later this summer, but his inclusion did get the old mental faculties fired up for some theorizing.

Galactus has been a threat to the Fantastic Four since his debut in 1966, existing as a villain and a force of nature that requires feeding on planets for survival. The Witch star Ralph Ineson will portray the cosmic deity in his classic form, but we could see the MCU draw inspiration from another Galactus story that may have already hinted how Fantastic Four: First Steps will defeat the cosmic threat. Does this eventually lead to what is witnessed in the closing credits of Thunderbolts* or will it play out differently?

Ultimate Galactus

Marvel

Marvel’s Ultimate line featured two separate versions of Galactus in its history, with the original Ultimate version debuting as part of the Ultimate Galactus trilogy. That version, a hive-mind of robotic drones named Gah Lak Tus, was built by the Kree to cleanse the universe but escaped control. The heroes would defeat this threat using a superweapon that co-opts Negative Zone energy to create a mini Big Bang. The robotic drones would later fuse with the original Galactus from Marvel’s 616 universe after he arrives ahead of Cataclysm: The Ultimates Last Stand and Hunger mini-series. While the Ultimate Marvel heroes were able to defeat their version of Gah Lak Tus, the original proved to be more than they could handle.

After a tear in the universe resulting from the Age of Ultron storyline sends Galactus to the Ultimate Universe, he fuses with the Gah Lak Tus swarm and destroys the Kree and Chitauri, killing Mar-Vell, and only loses after the swarm is separated from his body. This battle weakens Galactus enough that he needs to feed to heal up, sending him to Earth.

Cataclysm: The Ultimates Last Stand

Marvel

The reality of Galactus’ power is demonstrated after his arrival on Earth, working immediately to build his planet-eating machines and showing no weaknesses against the Ultimate heroes. They’re forced to tap their evil version of Reed Richards, The Maker, to discover a solution and save their Earth.

Richards and Miles Morales end up traveling to the 616-Marvel Universe to learn how Galactus was initially defeated, leading The Maker and the Ultimates to craft a plan to trap the cosmic threat in the Negative Zone and starve him. Thor ends up sacrificing himself to ensure the Earth’s survival, while Galactus eventually returns to the main Marvel Universe following Secret Wars.

So Where Does First Steps Come In?

Marvel

While this plan isn’t a perfect fit for what could potentially happen on the big screen with the Fantastic Four. What we know for sure at this point is that Galactus is the villain in the movie, with rumors indicating that Franklin Richards will play a part and the team will manage to either defeat the World Eater or survive their encounter for another showdown. Franklin Richards’ powers tempt Galactus due to his desire to revive his own dead reality from before the Big Bang. This also plays in with a rumor from Kevin Feige that this version of Galactus is the same across the multiverse, like America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Galactus is likely to survive the First Steps encounter, possibly setting up a big part to play in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. It also means Franklin Richards will be established as a powerful being at birth, which should play out in the film. Fantastic Four: First Steps also takes place on an alternate Earth from the main MCU, so it could be sacrificed and destroyed in the end. That’s always possible and would have weight due to the Incursions between realities. Could the Fantastic Four, the only heroes on this retro futuristic version of Earth, resort to the Negative Zone like The Ultimates? Rumors are also teasing that the Fantastic Four’s special realm plays a role in how they achieve their powers. If it exists, using it as a way to safely defeat Galactus would be special and tie plot points together.

A return to the Negative Zone could also play a part in the entrance of the team into the main MCU sacred timeline in Avengers: Doomsday. There’s probably a can of worms we could open here, throwing in Doctor Doom and revealing the genesis of his plans for Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters on July 25, so we won’t have to wait long for the answers. At the very least, we’re getting a comic-accurate Galactus on the big screen and a Fantastic Four movie that might not go down as a mistake. Whatever happens, those are pretty good things to see in the film.

Will Galactus be beaten in Fantastic Four: First Steps? Could we see him causing trouble in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.