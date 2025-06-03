New Fantastic Four: First Steps Footage Seemingly Confirms a Tragic MCU Theory

A scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps that screened during CCXP in Mexico this past weekend might have confirmed one of the more tragic Marvel Cinematic Universe theories. In the sequence (hat tip Inverse, translating Omelete), the Fantastic Four are said to be escaping “a planet that seems to have been consumed (or is being consumed) by Galactus.” With the Silver Surfer in pursuit of their ship, the Fantastic Four attempt to get away. As this is happening, Sue Storm goes into labor. While Johnny Storm tries to fend the Silver Surfer off, Reed Richards helps Sue with the baby delivery. The sequence ends with Ben Grimm piloting the Fantastic Four’s ship through a black hole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The detail that this action set piece takes place on a planet that’s in the midst of being destroyed could lend credence to an MCU theory that gained traction in the wake of the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene. Some believe that in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the titular team is unsuccessful in protecting their world from Galactus, which forces them to find a new home. They travel to Earth-616, as seen in the Thunderbolts* stinger.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is not set in the MCU’s Sacred Timeline. The film takes place in an alternate, 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic reality where the Fantastic Four are the only superheroes around. Marvel’s First Family will be a significant part of the Multiverse Saga moving forward, as it’s been confirmed that First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

With a little over a month to go until First Steps hits theaters, Disney/Marvel have been putting together a big marketing push, revealing certain details about the film (such as the MCU debut of villain Mole Man) to generate excitement. Trailers and TV spots have underscored the main cast’s chemistry together, selling audiences on the team dynamic that runs throughout the movie.

It’s easy to see how this scene could support the theories that spawned after Thunderbolts* Galactus is the main villain of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and we know from the trailers he has marked Earth as one of his targets. It would not be a surprising development if the Devourer of Worlds caused mass destruction on Earth, forcing the Fantastic Four to admit defeat and move on to a different reality. However, that would be quite a bleak conclusion for a summer blockbuster. Marvel hasn’t been afraid to tell tragic stories before (see: Avengers: Infinity War), but the safer money would be on First Steps having a happier ending and something other than their home being annihilated is what brings the Fantastic Four to Earth-616.

Since this is a clip Marvel was comfortable enough showing at a fan convention, it might take place more in the middle of the movie. Perhaps after learning Galactus has marked Earth for death, the Fantastic Four attempt to stop him before he even arrives on Earth. Someone as intelligent as Reed could find a way to track Galactus and/or Silver Surfer, and the Fantastic Four try to save a different world. In this case, the scene would be an illustration of Galactus’ might and highlight what the heroes are up against, a down point in the second act before the heroes experience a triumphant victory over a powerful enemy.