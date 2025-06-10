Fantastic Four’s Pedro Pascal Supports Superman With “Superfantastic” Crossover Art

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal expresses his support for James Gunn’s Superman by sharing a piece of crossover fan art. On his Instagram story, the actor posted a piece from artist @JustRalphyyy depicting David Corenswet’s Superman and Pascal’s Reed Richards sitting together looking over the horizon. In the sky, the Superman and Fantastic Four logos are merged into one, celebrating the impending arrivals of both superhero blockbusters this summer. Pascal is excited for both movies to get the spotlight in theaters next month, dubbing their impending premieres “superfantastic.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pascal’s Instagram story is accompanied by a snippet of John Murphy’s score from Superman. You can check out a still image of it in the space below, courtesy DC Film News on X.

Pedro Pascal being fantastic as ever, showing love for this July’s #SuperFantastic event!



SUPERMAN 🤝🏼 THE FANTASTIC FOUR



(Artist @JustRalphyyy) pic.twitter.com/uy6Rlrsiyi — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 10, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives two weeks after Superman in July. Both projects are critical to the futures of their respective franchises. First Steps introduces a team of new characters who will play key roles throughout the remainder of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga. The film’s stars are returning in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Superman is the first theatrical release for the new DC Universe, hoping to usher in a new era for DC Comics adaptations under the leadership of DC Studios co-heads Gunn and Peter Safran.

Pascal’s post arrives shortly after Gunn voiced his own support for Fantastic Four. Responding to a fan on social media, the Superman director downplayed the notion of any box office rivalry between the two tentpoles, saying, “I love my friends at Marvel.” He expressed a desire to “focus on all the positivity” about the films, believing there’s plenty of room for both.

Marvel vs. DC can be a fun topic to debate for fans (when done respectfully, of course), but the people who actually make the movies take a much different perspective. Pascal, Gunn, and others don’t see each other as rivals that need to be defeated. To them, any comic book adaptation is a celebration of what makes superhero stories great and memorable. Healthy competition can be a good thing, particularly in fields like the film industry. By making hit movies, Marvel and DC can challenge each other to be the best they can be, entertaining audiences with a plethora of compelling blockbusters that push the genre forward in exciting ways.

Hopefully Gunn’s prediction comes true and both Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have long, lucrative theatrical runs this summer. The latter seems to be in good shape, breaking pre-sale records shortly after tickets went on sale. Warner Bros. is currently in the midst of giving Superman a huge marketing push, building hype and excitement for its debut next month. Gunn’s pervious comic book adaptations have all turned out well, so there’s little reason to doubt Superman will also be a success when it opens. The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman aren’t premiering on the same day, but perhaps SuperFantastic can be this year’s Barbenheimer and take the multiplex by storm.