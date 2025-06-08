Fantastic Four: First Steps Puts a Twist on 60-Year-Old Classic Marvel Line

It’s been 60 years since the Fantastic Four first burst onto the Marvel Comics scene, forever changing the landscape of superhero storytelling. From their humble origins as four ordinary individuals caught in a cosmic ray accident, to their countless adventures safeguarding Earth and beyond, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm have remained a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe. Their iconic catchphrases, their unique family dynamic, and their unwavering commitment to scientific exploration have captured generations of fans and continue to do so today. Now, as the highly anticipated The Fantastic Four: First Steps inches closer to its July 25th release, a new trailer has dropped, sending ripples of excitement and speculation throughout the fandom.

This latest glimpse into the film offers not only stunning visuals and hints at the team’s origin in their retro-futuristic version of the 1960s, but also a playful, yet significant, twist on one of the most enduring lines in comic book history – a twist that promises to redefine how these beloved characters take their very first steps in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Shifting Sands of a Classic Catchphrase Represent a Reimagined Legacy

(L-R): Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios’ FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2025 MARVEL.

For decades, the phrase “It’s clobberin’ time!” has been synonymous with Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. It’s his battle cry — his declaration of readiness to face any challenge and a defiant roar before he leaps into action. This iconic line captures the essence of his power, his resilience, and his gruff but ultimately heroic nature. It’s a line so ingrained in the very fabric of the character that imagining anyone else using the phrase feels almost sacrilegious to longtime devotees of the comics.

Yet, the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer dares to do just that, with none other than Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), the Human Torch, delivering the legendary line. This isn’t just a simple swap; it’s a deliberate choice that immediately raises questions about the film’s approach to established lore. Is it a playful nod to the fans, a moment of “sibling” rivalry where Johnny jokingly imitates Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)? Or does it signify a deeper reinterpretation of the characters, hinting at a more fluid dynamic within the team where their signature traits are shared, borrowed, or even developed in unexpected ways? This seemingly small moment in the trailer has significant implications for how the film will establish the team’s personalities and relationships right from the outset. It could suggest a more collaborative family unit and a dedication to the trademark sarcasm that makes Johnny Storm such a fun character.

Fantastic Four: First Steps Can Craft a Fresh Story While Honoring the Original Spirit of the Comics

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The decision to have Johnny say Ben’s iconic line in the First Steps trailer is a bold move that speaks volumes about the film’s intentions. It’s a clear signal that while the movie will undoubtedly honor the core essence of what makes the Fantastic Four a staple of Marvel Comics, it is not afraid to innovate and surprise its audience. This isn’t a simple retread of origin stories we’ve seen before; it’s an opportunity to re-examine the dynamics of a team that has been around for 60 years and find new facets to explore.

Perhaps Johnny’s playful recitation of the line is a way to hammer home the familial bond between him and Ben, as well as their close relationship through shared humor and teasing. It could also be a clever way to subtly foreshadow Ben’s eventual adoption of the line as his own catchphrase, making Johnny’s earlier teasing jab a pre-echo. This twist could also be a nod to Johnny’s youthfulness and his tendency to be the first to jump into action, even before Ben has fully embraced his own identity as The Thing.

Ultimately, this shakeup to a catchphrase that is over half a century old, while seemingly minor, could set the tone for a film that plans to evolve classic Marvel tropes while still maintaining the heart and spirit that made the Fantastic Four a beloved classic in the first place. It encourages fans to come in with an open mind, ready to experience a familiar story through a fresh lens, proving that even after six decades, there are still new stories to tell and new ways to tell them within the Marvel Universe. The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, with its delightful and unexpected line swap, promises fans that the upcoming journey with Marvel’s First Family will be full of surprises, charting a course that is both respectful of its past and bravely forging its own path into the future.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th.