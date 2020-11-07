Marvel Studios Rumor Indicates Fantastic Four Plans Are Indeed in the Works

✖

Marvel's First Family may be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner than thought. Saturday morning, new evidence surfaced through the usual online blogs pointing to a new production company that could signal the arrival of the Fantastic Four. According to a new report from Murphy's Multiverse, Solve Everything Productions LLC — a production entity formed earlier this year — is, in fact, owned and operated by Marvel Studios as opposed to another branch of Walt Disney Studios.

First reported alongside Grass-Fed Productions in August, Solve Everything Productions is said to be a nod to Reed Richards' need to the be the smartest man in the room. As Multiverse's Charles Murphy pointed out at the time, Solve Everything is a direct homage to Jonathan Hickman's acclaimed run with the characters that first launched in the fall of 2008.

Now that Murphy has found evidence that Solve Everything Productions is operated by Marvel Studios, the scooper claims that's enough evidence to show a Fantastic Four property is far enough in development, it needs an operating entity to process expenses and the like.

As we explained in a separate piece on Friday — one which seemingly pointed toward the eventual arrival of the Young Avengers — a new production company is established for each separate movie or television series Marvel Studios creates, all to help with its accounting process.

After Fox's latest attempt at a Fantastic Four franchise fell flat on its face in 2015, it was apparent the group would be one of the first properties Marvel Studios would develop from Disney's merger with 20th Century Fox. Though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm such a project is actually in development, Kevin Feige himself has said he aims to give the family the platform they deserved.

"All of that is spoilers, but I'm extremely excited about those characters, and about bringing Marvel's first family up to the sort of platform and level they deserve," Feige told Variety last year.

Feige also told MTV News that he's more excited for the plethora of characters that come along in the deal, making sure to point out the future of Marvel will be an exciting time for everyone.

"The truth is, I'm excited for all of them. I'm excited, and it's not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements," Feige said at the Golden Globes. "And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I've been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it's very exciting."