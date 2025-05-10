Fantastic Four: First Steps Can Make Good on a Promise From the Fox Movies

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is bringing Marvel’s First Family back to the big screen after a decade-long hiatus. And it’s easy to see why both Fox and Marvel Studios held off for as long as they did. 2015’s Fantastic Four, also known as Fan4stic, was an unmitigated disaster, failing to do right by any of the iconic heroes and crashing at the box office. The results probably made Fox regret not trying to give Tim Story’s series another shot. After all, while his movies weren’t up for any Oscars, they were harmless and, at the very least, showed love to the source material.

One of the best aspects of Story’s duology was its depiction of the Silver Surfer. Galactus’ herald has a major role in the second movie, and the powers that be thought he was important enough to tease a future for him. Now, Marvel Studios has the ability to make good on that promise all these years later.

Silver Surfer Took Fox’s Fantastic Four Franchise to New Heights

After 2005’s Fantastic Four saw the titular group face off against their arch-enemy, Doctor Doom, it became clear that Galactus was the best option to terrorize them in a sequel. But the Devourer of Worlds never shows up on a planet alone, sending a herald to scout out the location and ensure it’s ready for his arrival. Silver Surfer, as he so often does in the comics, plays that role in the 2007 film, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and he does so beautifully. He proves a worthy opponent for the Fantastic Four, as well as Doctor Doom, who wants the being’s power all to himself.

The best part about Silver Surfer’s story, though, is his redemption arc. The Fantastic Four show Silver Surfer that, no matter what Galactus has over him, it’s not worth being the reason so many planets die. With newfound courage, the Silver Surfer uses his abilities to send his boss packing, and at the time, it appears that he sacrifices himself as well. However, a mid-credits scene reveals that the Silver Surfer is alive and well, which opens the door for the character’s return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How Fox’s Silver Surfer Could Fit Into The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Rather than save Galactus for a sequel, Marvel Studios is opting to have its version of the Fantastic Four fight the Devourer of Worlds from the jump. He’s not alone, of course, with the Silver Surfer once again acting as his herald on the big screen. However, the Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn’t a variant of the one from Fox’s universe, instead being a new take on Shalla-Bal, the Silver Surfer’s love interest in the comics. The change is likely a way for Marvel Studios to differentiate its movie from what’s come before, but it’s also an opportunity to bring the Fox universe into the fold once again and tease what’s to come.

The easy way to pay homage to the 2000s Fantastic Four films would be to have Doug Jones, who did the motion-capture for Silver Surfer in 2007, play Norrin Radd, the character’s original identity. However, with the Fantastic Four set to play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, it would be more fun to take advantage of the multiverse and have the two iterations of the character meet. Maybe in the years since the events of Rise of the Silver Surfer, the titular being has learned of the existence of the multiverse and the power that Doomsday‘s version of Victor Von Doom holds. He could then make his way to the universe that First Steps takes place in and warn everyone about the impending danger, taking him back to his herald roots while ensuring that he’s still fighting on the side of good.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

Would you like to see Fox’s Silver Surfer return in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? What other aspects of that franchise would you want to see on the big screen again? Let us know in the comments below!