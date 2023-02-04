The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer Released

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift just got a legacy trailer in the lead-up to Fast X. Vin Diesel and Universal are putting on the full-court press ahead of the massive sequel. As part of the promotional push, they've recut trailers for earlier entries in The Fast Saga. This time, it's a movie that's looked upon as an odd duck in the beloved movie series. Tokyo Drift barely has Diesel in it and features more of Sung Kang's Han than a lot of these films. Also starring in the feature are Fast 9 cameos Lucas Black, Bow Wow, and Jason Tobin. The core crew was battling Brian Tee's villainous D.K. for mountaintop supremacy. Check out the look back to the mid-Aughts right here in the trailer.

Tokyo Drift's Legacy Within the Franchise

The L.A. Times caught up with the returning cast ahead of F9. "I really thought Han was put to rest; there's vigils, there's a tombstone. How many pictures do you see of Han's grave?," Kang revealed, before mentioning that the "Justice for Han" fan campaign played a big role in motivating his return. "I can't believe he's back. Even as the actor who plays him, I'm like, 'How did this happen?'"

"I wanted to portray that side of Sean that he learned from Han, that he learned life lessons and wisdom," Black chimed-in. "I wanted there to be some sort of significance in how he was going to be a part of the team and part of the family."

"My first reaction was, who the f*ck is Earl!?,'" Tobin said of an email he wrote in response to Justin Lin when the director contacted him about the prospect of returning. "It had been 14 years between Tokyo Drift and F9, and in those interim years, I had experienced all the ups and downs of being an actor, times when I felt I was a million miles from my dreams. Not once did I think I'd be back in the franchise." Tobin added, "I was really surprised when the first trailer came out, how many fans remembered me and would quote lines back to me ... I hadn't realized that my character had meant so much to people."

"A lot of them hadn't worked with the other actors," Kang said concerning his Tokyo Drift co-stars. "I know everybody, so I was like the connective tissue. I wanted them to feel welcome, like, 'This is your home too. You guys are part of this house, this family.'"

How excited are you for Fast X? Let us know down in the comments!