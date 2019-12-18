Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Drop And Live Concert Announced

Fans are looking for any new details regarding Fast & Furious 9, and now we know when they’ll get their wish. To celebrate the big trailer debut for Fast & Furious 9 Universal is holding a new concert on January 31st, 2020, fittingly titled The Road to F9. The concert will feature the trailer’s big reveal alongside the cast of F9, but it will also feature a number of performances, including Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, and Ludacris, who of course is also one of the stars of the franchise, so you gotta love the crossover there. You can check out all the details of the concert in the post below.

“The Fast Saga continues. YOU’RE INVITED to join the cast at The Road to #F9 Live Concert & Trailer Drop in #Miami Friday, January 31, 2020. Featuring musical performances by @iamcardib, @wizkhalifa, @charlieputh, @Ozuna_Pr, and @Ludacris. Click below to see how you can attend.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fast & Furious trailers are always good for some pulse-pounding vehicle thrill rides, and we imagine nothing less from Fast & Furious 9. How they are going to top the last film we’re not sure as that featured a host of cards sailing out of building windows towards the street below.

The Fast Saga continues. YOU’RE INVITED to join the cast at The Road to #F9 Live Concert & Trailer Drop in #Miami Friday, January 31, 2020. Featuring musical performances by @iamcardib, @wizkhalifa, @charlieputh, @Ozuna_Pr, and @Ludacris. Click below to see how you can attend. — Fast & Furious (@TheFastSaga) December 18, 2019

The franchise last left off with Fate of the Furious, at least regarding the main story. That’s where fans met Charlize Theron’s villainous Cipher, who kidnapped Dominic Toretto’s son and his mother. The son would survive the whole ordeal after Toretto and his team managed to take Cipher down, but Cipher survived as well, and she is supposedly returning in Fast and Furious 9.

As we’ve seen in previous films though, she might not be returning as a villain. The franchise has a history of redeeming their villains (just look at the Shaw family for proof), but maybe she will stick to her villainous ways.

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters on May 22nd, 2020.