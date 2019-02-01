‘Fast & Furious’ Fans Are Demanding Justice for Han After New ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer

The trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham’s action extravaganza Hobbs & Shaw is now out, and it is managing to court some serious controversy from Fast & Furious fans!

Aside from Hobbs & Shaw officially pushing the Fast & Furious franchise into superhero genre territory, the entire premise of the film (The Rock’s Luke Hobbs forced into a partnership with Statham’s Deckard Shaw, in order to capture super terrorist Idris Elba) seems to be offending Fast & Furious fans for one big reason: the Hobbs/Shaw partnership is totally offensive to the memory of Han!

Deckard Shaw killed Han during the big racing sequence of Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, which was revealed to fans in Furious 7. Ever since then, there’s been a “#JusticeForHan” movement within the fandom – which is now seeing a resurgence, thanks to this new Hobbs & Shaw trailer. Scroll below to see the an reactions!

Simple Logic

Justice for HAN! Shaw killed Han! LoL. https://t.co/TjLFCO03LU — Romel Reyes (@melshkiee) February 1, 2019

A simple but effective illustration of where a lot of fans’ heads are currently at.

Rooting for the Bad Guy

OK so Fast & Furious is going in an insane superhuman/spy direction with #HobbsAndShaw but I’m still gonna root for Idris Elba bc #justiceforhan https://t.co/x737sdYJc2 — jen yamato (@jenyamato) February 1, 2019

Those who love Han have no choice but to root for Idris Elba’s villain character, Brixton!

What the People Want

On the one hand, #justiceForHan, on the other they absolutely know who their audience is. https://t.co/OxwtJBUkM2 — Arthur Wyatt (@arthurwyatt) February 1, 2019

Unfortunately, the need for action trumps the need for justice in the eyes of many fans.

The Face of Tragedy

Some fans know that words can never do justice for what the loss of Han feels like. But seeing his face again…

Answer the Question

I will watch every “Fast & Furious” movie. However, if they’re going to keep Shaw around, they need to answer an important question… Will there ever be #JusticeForHan? https://t.co/mpJZNA30MV https://t.co/yPxGidUIoh — Siddhant Adlakha (@SidizenKane) February 1, 2019

This fan makes the good point that, eventually, Hobbs & Shaw will have to address the fact that Han’s killer is still hanging around!

Don’t Forget Gisele

JUSTICE FOR HAN AND GISELE pic.twitter.com/kFUpKh8D67 — brigitte (@anabelsbrother) February 1, 2019

In all this “Justice For Han” chatter, fans seem to forget that the Shaws were also responsible for the death of Gal Gadot’s Gisele! When does she get her justice? (That Wonder Woman fame doesn’t count here!)

Han Lives?

If the fast movies are dealing with superhuman abilities surely it’s not out of the realm to bring back Han ! @sungkang #justiceforhan — Nate (@HarveyDent_) February 1, 2019

This fan has a good point: if the Fast & Furious franchise is making people into superhumans, is resurrecting a dead guy really that far out of the question? #HanLives – make it happen.

Hobbs & Shaw has wrapped production. It hits theaters on July 26th. Fast & Furious 9 starts production in a few weeks, and is slated for released on April 10th, 2020.

