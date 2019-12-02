Fast & Furious 9 Star Tyrese Shares Touching Tribute to Paul Walker 6 Years After His Death

Six years ago, Paul Walker tragically died while filming Furious 7. Today, one of his co-stars took some time to remember his friend. Tyrese Gibson has had a lot to say about how the Fast franchise is being run and the egos at play. But, Walker is a bit of a sacred topic between all of the cast members. All of them acknowledge that without Walker and Diesel there’s not the long-running franchise that has developed over all this time. When the tragedy struck initially, Walker’s younger brothers Caleb and Cody Walker helped the filmmakers finish the project. They posed as body doubles to ensure Furious 7 would make it to the finish line. Extensive CGI face-swapping helped cement the effect as Walker could be in that heartstring-tugging moment with Vin Diesel that left most tear ducts waterlogged in dark theaters around the world. A new interview allowed the brothers to describe how they felt about the prospect of more appearances in the Fast and the Furious Franchise. So, fans may not have seen the last of Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner.

Caleb Walker told The Associated Press that he and his brother had some open desire to help Brian turn up in the franchise again. Time will tell if Walker will be digitally present in a future Fast and the Furious installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just hope we get to — I don’t know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again. That’s my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies,” Caleb shared.

Cody Walker added, “I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought and it’d have to be tasteful. It would have to be tasteful. He was the real deal, the real car guy. And in his absence, I — you know — I think it’s lost its way in a big way.”

“It’s kind of creepy sometimes when you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s me.’ It doesn’t feel right,” Caleb added. “I think one day, when our kids are little older and we are able to share that experience with them and be like, ‘Hey look, this is your uncle Paul. He was the greatest guy in the world and here we are being able to portray him and finish up this movie for him.’ That’s when I think it will really hit that I think it was really worth it and special and all that. But in the meantime, it’s still a little conflicted.”

Fast & Furious 9 is due in theaters on May 22, 2020.