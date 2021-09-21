Fast & Furious Star Thinks the Franchise Needs an R-Rated Movie

The Fast & Furious franchise is one of the most popular in the world, consistently finding a way to rake in money at the box office with just about every film. The PG-13 blockbusters have become a box office staple, but one of the franchise’s stars would love to see it get a little darker. Sung Kang, who plays fan-favorite character Han, is hoping to see an R-rated Furious film before all is said and done.

There hasn’t been a movie in the Fast Saga with an R-rating, but Kang wants that to change at some point, even if that movie happens to be a spinoff movie. While talking to ScreenRant about the home release of F9, Kang talked about a darker, grittier vision for the franchise.

“I’d like to see the Fast films, at least one of them, go rated R,” Kang said. “Go super dark, to see where that could go. I don’t know which character that’s going to be, somebody has to go dark, really dark. And maybe it would be cool to see.”

If the franchise did end up going dark, it would likely have to be in some kind of character solo movie, as Kang suggests. Not only would an R-rated film mean less box office money for a mainline franchise film, but it would be difficult to see the Fast Saga changing the tone for one of the last movies in the series. There are only two movies left, both of which are being directed by Justin Lin, and they’ll wrap up the tale of Dom Toretto and the rest of the Fast Family.

“The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct,” Lin recently told . “I have to say, I’m so glad – because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.”

