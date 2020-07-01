Peacock Streaming Service Licenses Paramount Movies and TV Shows

As the streaming wars continue to heat up, one of the newest entries in the field is bolstering its content lineup ahead of its debut later this month. NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service arrives on July 15th, and it will contain plenty of content from the company's various TV and movie studios, including The Office and the Fast and Furious franchise. However, thanks to a new deal with ViacomCBS, the service will also be streaming some of Paramount's popular titles at launch.

Shows like Ray Donovan, The Affair, Undercover Boss, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris, and Real Husbands of Hollywood will be available to stream on Peacock when it launches, with Charmed arriving on the service in October. This deal also includes the streaming rights to Paramount films like The Godfather trilogy, The Talented Mr. Ripley, American Beauty, Patriot Games, Last Holiday, Fatal Attraction, The Firm, An Officer and a Gentleman, and more.

Titles that were already confirmed for Peacock include Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, E.T., Shrek, and the Fast and Furious franchise.

When Peacock launches, there will be three tiers available for subscribers to check out. The first tier is free and contains some, but not all of Peacock's content. The Premium tier is $4.99 per month and contains all of Peacock's content, but also features ads. At $9.99 per month, you can gain access to all of Peacock's content with no ads at all.

“We are truly excited to bring some of the most popular movies and series from across the ViacomCBS family of brands to Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. “We continue to expand the Peacock catalog with premium programming from NBCUniversal and beyond; partnering with companies like ViacomCBS to ensure that all of our viewers can choose from the best entertainment options available in the market today.”

“This agreement with Peacock demonstrates the incredible and enduring value of ViacomCBS content,” said Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “The partnership we are announcing today is consistent with our strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively licensing our library product to third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms.”

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Peacock later this month? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.