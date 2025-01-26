February 1 Will Be a Huge Day for Blade Fans (But It’s Not What You Think)

While Marvel Studios continues to wrestle with the long-delayed MCU reboot of Blade, fans of the iconic vampire hunter will soon have a chance to revisit the original trilogy that helped define superhero cinema. Peacock has announced that all three Wesley Snipes-led Blade films will arrive on its streaming platform February 1st, offering viewers an opportunity to experience the groundbreaking series that paved the way for modern comic book movies long before the MCU existed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The timing is particularly significant as Snipes recently made his triumphant return as the Daywalker in Deadpool & Wolverine, earning enthusiastic responses from audiences. The original 1998 film, directed by Stephen Norrington, was followed by Guillermo del Toro’s Blade II in 2002 and David S. Goyer’s Blade: Trinity in 2004.

The first film remains a cult classic, earning over $131 million against a $45 million budget despite mixed critical reviews. The sequel performed even better, generating $155 million at the box office. However, Trinity marked a low point for the franchise, scoring just 24% on Rotten Tomatoes amid reports of behind-the-scenes tensions between Snipes and the creative team.

The trilogy’s streaming availability comes as Marvel Studios’ planned reboot with Mahershala Ali continues to face setbacks. The project has cycled through multiple directors and writing teams, with Yann Demange currently speculated to direct. Marvel chief Kevin Feige has assured fans the film will eventually materialize, stating, “We’re committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala’s version of him.”

The original series featured an impressive ensemble cast across its three installments, including performers such as the late Kris Kristofferson, Stephen Dorff, Norman Reedus, Ron Perlman, Ryan Reynolds, Jessica Biel, and Natasha Lyonne appearing alongside Snipes throughout the trilogy.

Despite being Marvel properties, these films have notably been absent from Disney+, making their arrival on Peacock a significant opportunity for both longtime fans and newcomers to experience Snipes’ influential portrayal of the vampire-hunting hero.

Snipes himself has maintained a connection to the character, even as plans for the reboot continue to develop. He’s expressed openness to future MCU appearances while supporting Ali’s upcoming interpretation of the role. His recent cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine demonstrated the lasting popularity of his version of the character, with fans enthusiastically embracing his return to the role.

As the MCU’s Blade project continues its development journey, with Feige emphasizing that the character will join the universe “when the time is right,” the original trilogy shows how a Marvel property can succeed with the right combination of vision and casting, even before the current era of superhero dominance at the box office.

The original Blade trilogy hits Peacock February 1st.