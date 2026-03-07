Every Michael Mann Movie, Ranked (& #1 is A Masterpiece That Gets Better Every Year)

Even if Michael Mann had never directed a film, he would have been a known name thanks to his extensive work on ’80s treasure Miami Vice. That show would not have been what it was and remains without his stylistic touch. Speaking of stylistic touch, here is what makes a Mann product distinctly his: realism, urban environments lit by neon in the night, electronic soundtracks, and protagonists who feel like they’re fighting the world. Never has there been a director whose work was better aided by Tangerine Dream soundtracks (outside “Love on a Real Train” in Risky Business).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many Mann fans associate his works with Los Angeles and the crime genre. Granted, some of his best does make great use of the city just as they’re members of said genre, but it’s a testament to his range that such is not always the case. Which of his works stand high above the others? Let’s unpack his whole filmography.

12) The Keep

image courtesy of paramount pictures

After a directorial debut that is more explicitly his, Mann went for a World War II-set psychological horror movie that, unfortunately, escapes your memory as soon as you finish it. Which is strange, considering it’s so bizarre.

Some of the visuals within the film’s fortress locale are intriguing, and there’s much to be said for its ambition, but it very much feels like a product that suffered under the hands of behind-the-scenes tinkering. And that makes sense, because Mann’s original cut was three and a half hours, which Paramount Made him shave down to 120 minutes, which was then cut down to 96 minutes. The result is a mess that makes you wish the full directors cut still existed, which it doesn’t.

11) Ali

image courtesy of sony pictures releasing

Mann has had a proclivity for real life figures for quite some time now. And, when he does focus on a historical figure, it’s for the best that he focuses on them in a way that incorporates other elements, like how Public Enemies is a stylish retro gangster picture and how The Insider is a tension-building thriller.

Ali is a straightforward biopic, and an incredibly drawn-out one at that. Will Smith delivers some of the best work of his career, but he can’t save what is ultimately a pretty dry (though ambitious) cinematic retelling of a legend’s life. That said, the boxing sequences are suitably visceral.

Stream Ali on YouTube TV.

10) Miami Vice

image courtesy of universal pictures

There were rumors a year back that Joseph Kosinski would be rebooting Miami Vice for the big screen, but the show’s executive producer already showed that it works more as a small screen product of its time. The 2006 movie version has developed a fanbase over time, but there really is nothing about it that stands apart from more engrossing undercover cop movies.

What’s odd about Miami Vice is that it plays as more convoluted than its plot really is. It’s not even a twisty drug bust movie, but it manages to confuse the audience as to what exactly is going on in multiple spots. Furthermore, while Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas breathed life into Crockett and Tubbs, Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell aren’t quite able to make them anything other than a pair of stoic cops.

9) Ferrari

image courtesy of neon

Ferrari is, thus far, Mann’s only film of the 2020s, and just as Blackhat was his only film of the 2010s, it’s a sign that his best work is behind him. However, it still has its merits, slight as they are.

It’s a pretty standard biopic, but it benefits from the aspects that often benefit such things. Primarily, Adam Driver gives the movie his all and it’s consistently all the better for it. But it’s rarely a story that is interesting enough to make the viewer feel as though it was worthy of the investment. That said, the drone shots for the driving sequences, which aren’t plentiful enough, are stellar.

Stream Ferrari on Hulu.

8) Blackhat

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Like Miami Vice, Blackhat has become a bit of a cult movie. But, unlike most cult movies, which are fast paced and ludicrous, this one is slow and dead serious. It has that distinct Mann visual and tonal style, but it is sorely lacking in scenes that really get your fist pumping or heart racing.

It’s not hard to see why this one flopped so hard at the box office. It had a massive price tag and it’s hard to see where those tens of millions of dollars really went. There’s a lot of people sitting in front of computers in this movie talking about other people with computers. It’s not the most enthralling crime movie stuff, even if its few action sequences do have the intimate camerawork and unpredictability that help elevate Mann’s best works.

Stream Blackhat on Prime Video.

7) Public Enemies

image courtesy of universal pictures

As far as period piece crime movies go, Public Enemies ranks pretty high, at least as far as post-2000 output goes. It’s also the second-best member of its genre featuring Johnny Depp, ranking above Blow and Black Mass but below the emotionally richer Donnie Brasco.

Public Enemies coasts on its recreation of 1930s America, the strength of the ensemble cast’s performances, and go-for-broke shootout sequences. It’s a little more style than substance, but overall, the balance is satisfyingly even.

Stream Public Enemies on Cinemax.

6) The Last of the Mohicans

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Six years after Manhunter, Mann kicked off his ’90s filmography with something entirely unlike his projects before or since. And, while it’s not quite on par with Heat and The Insider, The Last of the Mohicans is still wildly impressive and features one of the best performances by Daniel Day-Lewis which is, of course, no small compliment.

Like Braveheart, this is a ’90s period piece that shortens the audience on neither brutal action nor organic character development. It’s also consistently bolstered by wonderful cinematography thanks to Dante Spinotti.

5) The Insider

image courtesy of buena vista pictures distribution

Mann’s career is filled with movies that prove he’s a master of tension building. Usually this is done with firefights that make the viewer feel as though bullets are zipping by their ears as they sit on the couch.

Yet it’s The Insider, a movie with zero shootouts, that is the most intense of them all. This is a movie that makes you believe the walls are closing in on tobacco industry whistleblower Dr. Jeffrey Wigand (Russell Crowe in one of the best performances of his career). Thanks to phenomenal dialogue and note perfect performances, including a terrifying Michael Gambon as a tobacco company exec, you feel the hairs standing on the back of your neck the whole time. It’s a little long for its own good, but The Insider was deserving of all the awards season chatter it generated at the time.

Stream The Insider on Hulu.

4) Manhunter

image courtesy of de laurentiis entertainment group

Like with The Insider, Manhunter is a sad example of how Mann’s best works aren’t necessarily guaranteed box office success. People weren’t ready for cinematic adaptations of Thomas Harris novels, it seems. That macro-scale want wouldn’t come until five years later.

But, while Manhunter isn’t quite on par with The Silence of the Lambs, this is the definitive adaptation of Red Dragon. The terror is palpable whenever the late Tom Noonan’s Francis Dollarhyde is on screen, William Petersen was perfect for Will Graham, and it’s another example of a Mann film with a beautiful yet haunting visual palette. Lastly, while Tangerine Dream didn’t provide the score, the work by The Reds is similarly dreamy and captivating.

Stream Manhunter for free on Kanopy.

3) Thief

image courtesy of united artists

A respected but still underrated minor classic from the ’80s, Mann’s cinematic debut, Thief, has all of his trademarks put to great use. This was extremely early in his career, after he created Vegas, but three years shy of his bringing Miami Vice to life, yet it plays like the work of a seasoned pro.

This is a pretty intimate crime thriller. There are nail-biting heist sequences, sure, but what we’re really captivated by is James Caan’s Frank. Who he is as a man is front and center. We find him abrasive and what he does for a living isn’t above board, but we can’t take our eyes off of him because he really is just a man who is lonely and wants to start a family with Tuesday Weld’s Jessie. He’s found someone who will listen to him express his feelings, and he isn’t afraid to express his feelings around her. He’s a character in a period of change, and that’s one of the key elements of what makes great cinema just that.

Stream Thief on fuboTV.

2) Collateral

image courtesy of dreamworks pictures

Not many movies can keep you on the edge of your seat throughout nearly the entire runtime, but Collateral is one of them. This is primarily thanks to two factors.

One is the air-tight script by Stuart Beattie, which does a wonderful job of making the audience feel as uncomfortable as Jamie Foxx’s Max Durocher. There is a consistent escalation of danger here. And who provides that danger but none other than Tom Cruise, who delivers a note-perfect against-type performance that makes you believe just how unfeeling his Vincent really is. Toss in some of the best cinematography in a Mann film (and a tied-for-first usage of L.A. nighttime shots alongside our next entry) and Collateral is the most recent classic under the director’s belt.

Stream Collateral on Paramount+.

1) Heat

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

One of the best crime epics ever made, Heat is Mann’s masterpiece. From the performances to the dialogue and the character arcs, there aren’t any flaws here.

It’s tempting to point at the elongated L.A. street firefight as the film’s highlight, because it is undoubtedly the best gunfight ever committed to celluloid. But why that scene works so well is because the film makes the viewer fall for the expansive roster of characters, regardless of what side of the law they’re on. This is a group of well-developed characters, and there isn’t a single example of one who gets screentime that we feel could have been left on the cutting room floor. Heat 2 has a lot to live up to. Here’s hoping it ends up being as good as the book.

Stream Heat on Hulu.

Is Heat your favorite Michael Mann movie? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!